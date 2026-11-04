Ur-Energy Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call and Webcast

Ur-Energy Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call and Webcast

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company"), America's largest and fastest-growing domestic ISR uranium producer, is pleased to announce that it plans to release its financial and operating results, along with exploration and development highlights, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Management plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the quarterly highlights followed by a question-and-answer session with participants. The details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2307/54788

To Join the Conference Call by Phone:

Toll Free:
International:
Access Code:		 877-545-0523
973-528-0016
865548

Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free:
International:
Replay Passcode:		 877-481-4010
919-882-2331
54788

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is the largest and fastest-growing ISR uranium mining company in the United States. It owns and operates the Lost Creek ISR uranium processing facility and mine in south-central Wyoming, and the Shirley Basin ISR mine in central Wyoming, where full operations were launched in August 2026. The Company is also engaged in exploration and development activities at a selection of projects in the Great Divide Basin uranium district. Ur-Energy's common shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." The Company's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming, and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Ur-Energy Investor Relations at:

Richard Matthews
Phone: +1 (604) 355-7179
Email: info@ur-energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



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