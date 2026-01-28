Ur-Energy Advances Growth Portfolio in the Great Divide Basin

Ur-Energy Advances Growth Portfolio in the Great Divide Basin

Technical Studies Underway on Lost Soldier Project

North Hadsell Drilling Returns Significant Intercepts

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), a U.S. producer of uranium, is pleased to provide an update on work at its Lost Soldier and North Hadsell Projects, located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Ur-Energy is off to a strong start in 2026 at both the Lost Soldier and North Hadsell Projects, delivering encouraging results in our work programs that demonstrate the upside potential of these assets. The objectives of our drilling were straightforward and value-driven: first, to gather critical hydrogeologic data at Lost Soldier to reduce risk and support efficient planning and permitting, and second, to identify new uranium roll-front targets at North Hadsell.

Both projects are located near our producing Lost Creek uranium mine, providing increased potential to leverage existing infrastructure, reduce future development capital requirements, and expand our uranium mineral resource base in Wyoming's prolific Great Divide Basin.

Highlights

Lost Soldier Project

  • Technical Report: Efforts are underway to define a mineral resource estimate using detailed roll-front mapping which will allow us to more accurately assess the potential for in situ recovery (ISR), a lower cost method than traditional mining, and provide more information for future project planning.

  • Hydrogeologic Risk Reduction: 18 aquifer test wells have been installed to advance our understanding of local hydrogeology, an essential step in reducing project risk and better optimizing permitting, development assumptions, wellfield design, and future development decisions. Testing is expected to begin in Q1 2026.

  • Strategic Proximity to Operations: Lost Soldier is a 17-mile drive from the Company's producing Lost Creek ISR mine and processing facility, which may enable capital-efficient development by leveraging established infrastructure and operating expertise.

North Hadsell Project

  • Early Exploration Success: Initial results from the ongoing 50-hole drill program are encouraging, with 16 deep, wide-spaced holes completed including five holes that intersected significant uranium mineralization, with 11 intercepts greater than 0.20 Grade Thickness (GT).

  • Multiple Stacked Roll-Front Horizons: Exploration at North Hadsell has confirmed the presence of multiple stacked roll-front horizons with grades and thicknesses similar to the Company's producing Lost Creek ISR mine, supporting confidence in recovery potential.

  • Project Scale: Two of the most compelling holes exhibit this stacked roll-front mineralization at similar depth horizons and are located approximately 1.5 miles apart, indicating the potential scale of the mineralized system.

Ur-Energy CEO and President, Matthew Gili, commented: "The early success at North Hadsell, combined with our decision to advance technical studies and hydrogeologic work at Lost Soldier, underscores the momentum we are building across our Wyoming growth portfolio. As this work progresses, we see meaningful potential for capital-efficient resource expansion, strengthening Ur-Energy's long-term development pipeline."

Figure 1. Great Divide Basin Exploration Map

Lost Soldier Project

Located approximately 17 miles (27 kilometers) to the northeast of Lost Creek, Lost Soldier has approximately 4,000 historic drill holes defining 14 mineralized sandstone horizons within the lower Battle Spring Formation. We control 105 unpatented mining claims at the property, totaling approximately 1,960 mineral acres.

Recent drilling at Lost Soldier focused on installing 18 aquifer test wells to enhance our understanding of the local hydrogeology. While the geology of the project area is well understood, this additional hydrogeologic characterization will assist our technical teams in optimizing planning, permitting, and potential development activities. Aquifer testing is anticipated to begin in Q1 2026.

Work is also underway to complete a new technical report with the goal of establishing a mineral resource estimate based on detailed roll-front mapping. The new report will combine results from recent work and historical data to produce a mineral resource estimate to facilitate assessment and planning for potential ISR development. The technical report on Lost Soldier is expected to be completed later this year.

North Hadsell Project

The North Hadsell Project is located approximately three miles west of Lost Soldier and 10 miles north of Lost Creek and includes 203 unpatented mining claims covering about 3,970 mineral acres. The Project is underlain by the same uranium-bearing geologic formation as Lost Soldier and Lost Creek. While some historical drilling is known in the area, the related data are largely unavailable.

We commenced a 50-hole drill program in Q4 2025 and have completed 16 wide-spaced framework holes, each approximately 1,000 feet deep, for a total footage of 16,765 feet. Five of these initial drill holes have returned significant mineralization, indicating the presence of a stacked roll-front system containing 11 individual intercepts greater than 0.20 GT (Grade (%eU3O8) times Thickness (ft)). These grades and thicknesses closely resemble the mineralization at Lost Creek, where the Company applies a 0.20 GT cut-off in evaluating economic mineral resources. Preliminary interpretation suggests the potential for up to eight individual roll fronts within a depth range of approximately 300 to 800 feet below surface, ideal for ISR mining, with indications of additional mineralized horizons at depth. Notably, the two most encouraging drill holes to date are located more than 1.5 miles apart with mineralization in similar horizons, suggesting the Project's scalability and resource potential.

Drilling will continue until the 50-hole program is completed or until March 15, when seasonal sage grouse restrictions begin. Any remaining work should resume in the summer.

Table 1. North Hadsell Uranium Project Drill Results

Hole ID

Depth (ft)

Thickness (ft)

Average Grade*
(%eU3O8)

GT (ft*%eU3O8)

NH-04-06

687.0

3.0

0.055

0.17

693.0

2.5

0.030

0.08

NH-04-07

750.5

3.0

0.041

0.12

805.5

2.0

0.026

0.05

808.5

2.0

0.024

0.05

NH-04-08

500.0

9.0

0.025

0.23

514.0

15.5

0.047

0.73

535.0

7.0

0.043

0.30

547.0

3.0

0.025

0.08

557.0

7.5

0.041

0.31

777.0

7.0

0.051

0.36

NH-04-16

686.0

2.0

0.024

0.05

NH-04-20

962.5

2.5

0.030

0.08

NH-04-26

857.0

1.5

0.036

0.05

NH-04-29

150.5

4.0

0.026

0.10

595.5

2.0

0.027

0.05

NH-32-01

643.5

7.5

0.075

0.56

NH-32-02

Trace

NH-32-03

533.0

4.5

0.024

0.11

543.5

12.5

0.044

0.55

564.5

14.0

0.051

0.71

582.5

4.0

0.027

0.11

604.5

13.0

0.039

0.51

NH-32-04

Trace

NH-32-05

Trace

NH-32-06

313.0

10.0

0.056

0.56

NH-32-07

Trace

NH-32-08

353.5

2.0

0.030

0.06

512.5

5.0

0.038

0.19

520.0

2.0

0.029

0.06

598.0

4.5

0.071

0.32

607.5

3.5

0.051

0.18

690.5

4.0

0.035

0.14

762.0

2.0

0.038

0.08

NH-33-05

Trace

*Minimum grade cutoff for reporting is ≥ 0.020 % eU3O8.
eU3O8, is equivalent U3O8 as measured by a calibrated gamma instrument.

Qualified Person

Disclosures of a scientific or technical nature included in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and technical data underlying the information, have been reviewed, verified and approved by John Cooper who is a Registered Member of SME, a Certified Professional Geologist with AIPG, a Wyoming PG, and is a Qualified Person as defined by Regulation S-K, Subpart 1300 as adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Cooper is employed as a Senior Geologist with Ur-Energy.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged over 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Development and construction activities at the Shirley Basin Project, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming, are well advanced. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information
Valerie Kimball
IR Director
Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com
720-460-8534

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., whether for Lost Soldier we will be able to more accurately assess the potential for in situ recovery, adequately reduce project risk, optimize permitting, development assumptions, wellfield design, and project decisions, complete aquifer testing, or complete a new technical report; whether for North Hadsell the drilling program will continue, further exploration and analysis will support preliminary interpretations of drilling results, the resource potential will be adequate for ISR mining, or the project will be scalable; or whether either project will be able to leverage existing infrastructure and operating expertise, reduce future development capital requirements, expand our uranium resource base, or have any prospective upside) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of the foregoing, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

ur-energy-inc urg nyse-urg energy-investing
URG
The Conversation (0)
Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc.

None Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key advancements at its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, which includes entering into a Phase I engineering,... Keep Reading...
Wealth Minerals Upsizes Private Placement and Grants Stock Options

Wealth Minerals Upsizes Private Placement and Grants Stock Options

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML,OTC:WMLLF) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), announces that further to its news release dated January 12, 2026, due to strong investor demand, has increased the size of its previously announced private placement from up to... Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Business Combination With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Business Combination With Goldgroup Mining

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the " Company ," " we ," " our ," or " GRC ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement and plan of merger (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX-V: GGA; OTC: GGAZF) (" Goldgroup... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Nine Mile Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) ("Nine Mile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of $4,631,250 through the issuance of 24,374,997 units of the Company (each, a "Unit")... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Commences 2026 Queensway Drill Program; Announces K2 Zone Infill Results

New Found Gold Commences 2026 Queensway Drill Program; Announces K2 Zone Infill Results

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2026 drill program is underway at its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and reports further results from 2025... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Moab terminates agreement to acquire Sasare Project Zambia

Moab terminates agreement to acquire Sasare Project Zambia

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Moab terminates agreement to acquire Sasare Project ZambiaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent announcement by Governor Cox of Utah unveiling "Mission Critical" a mine-to-market state strategy for critical minerals, built with clarity, speed, and responsibility. The state... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 8,634,250 common shares ("Common Shares") of the... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: 9O0), is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Freedom & Prospector Mines Project consisting of 6 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") unpatented Lode Mining Claims on 39.5 Ha... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH", or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #205 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CANADA CARBON COMPLETES THIRD DRILLING CAMPAIGN ON ASBURY GRAPHITE PROPERTY

Related News

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities Report

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

precious-metals-investing

Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

base-metals-investing

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements

aluminum-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

critical-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report