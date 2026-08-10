Upwork Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GSV per Active Client Reaches Record $5,230 Marking Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Growth

Second-quarter revenue of $191.7 million and GAAP net income of $25.4 million

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million or 33% adjusted EBITDA margin

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

"In the second quarter, Upwork demonstrated solid execution against our strategic plan in a challenging operating environment," said Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork Inc. "While lower-complexity work continues to shift toward automation, we are increasingly seeing what is emerging in its place: growing demand for high-value AI talent, more complex projects, and new categories of work across SMB and Enterprise. We are on track with our enterprise strategy, staying disciplined in how we execute, and continuing to build the AI capabilities that will make Upwork essential infrastructure as work becomes increasingly human-and-agent driven."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • GSV(1) was $966.4 million, decreased 4% year-over-year
  • Revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $191.7 million
  • Active clients(1) of 763,000
  • GSV per active client(1) of $5,230 increased 5% year-over-year
  • GAAP Net income was $25.4 million, a decrease of 22% year-over-year
  • GAAP Diluted earnings per share was $0.20, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.24 in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $64.1 million, up 12% year-over-year
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $46.9 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $72.5 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Free cash flow(2) was $35.9 million, compared to free cash flow of $65.6 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • Share repurchase program returned $109.7 million to shareholders during the six months ended June 30, 2026 with the repurchase of 8.3 million shares. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $254.3 million in remaining authorization in its repurchase program

Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights

Building the World's Human and AI-Powered Work Marketplace

  • Following the April launch of Upwork's app for ChatGPT, launched the Upwork Claude Connector, a new app inside Anthropic's Claude that embeds Upwork's marketplace at the moment businesses use AI to plan and scope work, connecting them with the experts they need as a project takes shape.
  • Launched Upwork's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing clients and freelancers to direct AI agents to find talent, source opportunities, and help manage work on Upwork's marketplace from within the tools and workflows they already use.

Growing AI Work on the Marketplace

  • GSV from AI-related work increased more than 22% year-over-year in Q2 2026.
  • GSV from AI Strategy & Consulting, an AI-related work sub-category, grew over 50% year-over-year in Q2 2026.

Winning Bigger with SMB

  • Q2 2026 GSV from Upwork Business Plus offering for SMB increased 24% quarter-over-quarter and 174% year-over-year.
  • Q2 2026 Business Plus active clients grew 16% quarter-over-quarter and 219% year-over-year.
  • 38% of active clients on Business Plus in Q2 2026 had their first Upwork spend on Business Plus.

Unlocking the Enterprise Opportunity

  • Lifted migrated its first wave of enterprise customers onto its new platform at the end of June and expanded the go-to-market team, including hiring a new head of sales.
  • The Lifted value proposition is resonating: Q2 2026 GSV from our EOR offering within Enterprise Solutions, that we bolstered in 2025 with Lifted's acquisition of Ascen, increased 29% year-over-year.

Financial Guidance & Outlook

Upwork's guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2026 is:

  • Revenue: $176 million to $184 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $50 million to $54 million
  • Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 130 million to 133 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.31 to $0.33

Upwork's guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for full year 2026 is:

  • Revenue: $730 million to $750 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $225 million to $235 million
  • Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 132 million to 135 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.38 to $1.43


Upwork INC.
Key Financial and Operational Metrics
(In thousands, except percentages and basis points)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
    2026       2025     Change     2026       2025     Change
GSV(1) $ 966,439     $ 1,002,650     (3.6)%   $ 1,952,461     $ 1,990,363     (1.9)%
Marketplace revenue(1) $ 166,858     $ 170,660     (2)%   $ 337,563     $ 336,953     %
Enterprise revenue(1) $ 24,802     $ 24,279     2 %   $ 49,580     $ 50,692     (2)%
Gross profit $ 146,372     $ 151,507     (3)%   $ 297,214     $ 302,407     (2)%
Gross profit margin   76 %     78 %   -135 bps     77 %     78 %   -124 bps
Operating expenses $ 118,235     $ 118,942     (1)%   $ 236,359     $ 231,152     2 %
Net income $ 25,404     $ 32,726     (22)%   $ 56,865     $ 70,456     (19)%
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 64,053     $ 57,061     12 %   $ 121,479     $ 113,072     7 %
Profit margin   13 %     17 %   -353 bps     15 %     18 %   -349 bps
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)   33 %     29 %   415 bps     31 %     29 %   221 bps
Cash provided by operating activities $ 46,874     $ 72,514     (35)%   $ 69,893     $ 109,479     (36)%
Free cash flow(2) $ 35,938     $ 65,626     (45)%   $ 48,843     $ 96,416     (49)%


  As of June 30,    
(In thousands) 2026   2025   % Change
Active clients(1) 763   796   (4)%


(1) See Key Definitions in our second quarter 2026 earnings presentation.

(2) An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's second quarter 2026 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.Upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.Upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork's second quarter 2026 earnings presentation.

Disclosure Information
We use our Investor Relations website (investors.Upwork.com), our Blog (Upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown's X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert's LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Upwork
Upwork Inc.'s (Nasdaq: UPWK) family of companies connects businesses with global, AI-enabled talent across every contingent worker classification. This portfolio includes the Upwork Marketplace, which connects businesses with on-demand access to highly skilled talent across the globe, and Lifted, which provides a purpose-built solution for enterprise organizations to source, contract, manage, and pay talent across the full spectrum of contingent work. From Fortune 100 enterprises to entrepreneurs, businesses rely on Upwork Inc. to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, the Upwork family of companies enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and transform their workforces for the age of AI and beyond.

Since its founding, Upwork Inc. has facilitated more than $30 billion in total transactions and services as it fulfills its purpose to create opportunity in every era of work. Learn more about the Upwork Marketplace at Upwork.com and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X; and learn more about Lifted at go-lifted.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Investor Relations
investor@Upwork.com

Safe Harbor:

This press release of Upwork Inc. (together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including expected financial results for the third quarter and full year 2026, information or predictions concerning the future of our business or strategy, future market opportunity and market size, future products, features, or functionality, anticipated events and trends, potential growth or growth prospects, competitive position, technological and market trends, industry environment, the economy, our plans with respect to share repurchases, the expected impact and timing of strategic or cost-saving initiatives, and other future conditions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections as of the date hereof about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, known and unknown risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. We make no representation that the plans, intentions, expectations, or results disclosed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved or that future events and circumstances will occur, and actual results or events may differ materially and adversely from our expectations. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, conform these statements to actual results, or make changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and in our other SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.Upwork.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2026, when filed.

Upwork, Lifted, UmaTM, and other registered or common law trade names, trademarks, or service marks of Upwork appearing in this press release are the property of Upwork. This press release may also contain additional trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies, including names and brands. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.

Upwork INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2026       2025       2026       2025  
Revenue              
Marketplace $ 166,858     $ 170,660     $ 337,563     $ 336,953  
Enterprise   24,802       24,279       49,580       50,692  
Total revenue   191,660       194,939       387,143       387,645  
Cost of revenue   45,288       43,432       89,929       85,238  
Gross profit   146,372       151,507       297,214       302,407  
Operating expenses              
Research and development   43,894       44,843       87,201       90,995  
Sales and marketing   34,914       36,671       72,351       72,422  
General and administrative   36,878       35,659       72,036       63,707  
Provision for transaction losses   2,549       1,769       4,771       4,028  
Total operating expenses   118,235       118,942       236,359       231,152  
Income from operations   28,137       32,565       60,855       71,255  
Other income, net   3,966       5,878       8,958       12,195  
Income before income taxes   32,103       38,443       69,813       83,450  
Income tax provision   (6,699 )     (5,717 )     (12,948 )     (12,994 )
Net income $ 25,404     $ 32,726     $ 56,865     $ 70,456  
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.25     $ 0.45     $ 0.53  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.24     $ 0.44     $ 0.50  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:              
Basic   123,918       132,183       126,005       133,687  
Diluted   129,958       140,198       132,784       141,866  



Upwork INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,040     $ 294,356
Marketable securities   138,204       378,425
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit   193,269       180,752
Trade and client receivables, net   76,459       76,236
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   25,018       21,064
Total current assets   908,990       950,833
Property and equipment, net   58,605       44,421
Goodwill   149,192       149,192
Intangible assets, net   31,318       37,161
Operating lease asset   12,217       5,011
Deferred tax asset   109,860       111,495
Other assets, noncurrent   4,222       1,467
Total assets $ 1,274,404     $ 1,299,580
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 7,030     $ 7,858
Escrow funds payable   193,269       180,752
Debt, current   360,691       359,770
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   68,683       94,023
Deferred revenue   8,576       7,765
Total current liabilities   638,249       650,168
Operating lease liability, noncurrent   14,367       9,707
Other liabilities, noncurrent   10,522       9,390
Total liabilities   663,138       669,265
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock   12       13
Additional paid-in capital   517,479       592,599
Accumulated and other comprehensive (loss) income   (39 )     754
Retained earnings   93,814       36,949
Total stockholders' equity   611,266       630,315
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,274,404     $ 1,299,580



Upwork INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2026       2025       2026       2025  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net income $ 25,404     $ 32,726     $ 56,865     $ 70,456  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Provision for transaction losses   2,171       1,528       4,117       3,594  
Depreciation and amortization   8,780       5,879       17,879       10,740  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   461       461       921       921  
Accretion of discount on purchases of marketable securities, net   (929 )     (1,561 )     (2,779 )     (3,504 )
Amortization of operating lease asset   439       183       836       385  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense   187       187       375       375  
Stock-based compensation expense   14,123       15,977       29,544       28,249  
Deferred taxes   1,542       2,064       1,635       2,064  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets   178             178        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade and client receivables   (605 )     3,895       (1,389 )     360  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (2,155 )     (40 )     (5,635 )     (3,338 )
Operating lease liability   (531 )     (22 )     (556 )     808  
Accounts payable   (3,969 )     (3,088 )     (845 )     (5,075 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,402       14,019       (32,064 )     2,911  
Deferred revenue   376       306       811       533  
Net cash provided by operating activities   46,874       72,514       69,893       109,479  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Purchases of marketable securities         (208,440 )           (259,148 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   111,895       181,031       240,221       232,411  
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities   1,986       3,257       1,986       3,537  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired         (20,410 )           (20,410 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,618 )     (2,381 )     (3,341 )     (4,853 )
Internal-use software and platform development costs   (9,318 )     (4,507 )     (17,709 )     (8,210 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   102,945       (51,450 )     221,157       (56,673 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Change in escrow funds payable, net   (11,870 )     (2,684 )     11,684       16,574  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrants   686       1       769       653  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   1,646       2,199       1,646       2,199  
Repurchase of common stock   (1,834 )     (37,868 )     (109,725 )     (70,922 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (1,223 )           (1,223 )      
Net cash used in financing activities   (12,595 )     (38,352 )     (96,849 )     (51,496 )
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH   137,224       (17,288 )     194,201       1,310  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH—beginning of period   535,885       524,191       478,908       505,593  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH—end of period $ 673,109     $ 506,903     $ 673,109     $ 506,903  


The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

  June 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,040   $ 294,356
Restricted cash   3,800     3,800
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit   193,269     180,752
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 673,109   $ 478,908


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA and certain of our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA and certain of our other non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (d) material acquisition-related deal costs. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Moreover, the non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that we present. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the third quarter of 2026 and fiscal year 2026 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upwork INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2026       2025       2026       2025  
Net income $ 25,404     $ 32,726     $ 56,865     $ 70,456  
Add back (deduct):              
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   14,123       15,977       29,544       28,249  
Depreciation and amortization   8,780       5,879       17,879       10,740  
Other income, net(1)   (3,966 )     (5,878 )     (8,958 )     (12,195 )
Income tax provision   6,699       5,717       12,948       12,994  
Other(1)(2)(3)   13,013       2,640       13,201       2,828  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,053     $ 57,061     $ 121,479     $ 113,072  
Profit margin   13 %     17 %     15 %     18 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   33 %     29 %     31 %     29 %
               
Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 45,288     $ 43,432     $ 89,929     $ 85,238  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   (88 )     (200 )     (250 )     (387 )
Other(1)   (271 )           (271 )      
Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP   44,929       43,232       89,408       84,851  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   24 %     22 %     23 %     22 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   23 %     22 %     23 %     22 %
               
Gross profit, GAAP $ 146,372     $ 151,507     $ 297,214     $ 302,407  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   88       200       250       387  
Other(1)   271             271        
Gross profit, Non-GAAP   146,731       151,707       297,735       302,794  
Gross margin, GAAP   76 %     78 %     77 %     78 %
Gross margin, Non-GAAP   77 %     78 %     77 %     78 %
               
Research and development, GAAP $ 43,894     $ 44,843     $ 87,201     $ 90,995  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   (2,866 )     (5,615 )     (7,671 )     (11,427 )
Intangible amortization   (2,912 )     (1,315 )     (5,842 )     (2,630 )
Other(1)   (6,467 )           (6,467 )      
Research and development, Non-GAAP   31,649       37,913       67,221       76,938  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   23 %     23 %     23 %     23 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   17 %     19 %     17 %     20 %
               
Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 34,914     $ 36,671     $ 72,351     $ 72,422  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   (1,321 )     (1,674 )     (2,741 )     (3,175 )
Intangible amortization         (333 )           (833 )
Other(1)   (3,137 )           (3,137 )      
Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP   30,456       34,664       66,473       68,414  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   18 %     19 %     19 %     19 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   16 %     18 %     17 %     18 %
               
General and administrative, GAAP $ 36,878     $ 35,659     $ 72,036     $ 63,707  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   (9,848 )     (8,488 )     (18,882 )     (13,260 )
Other(1)(2)(3)   (3,138 )     (2,640 )     (3,326 )     (2,828 )
General and administrative, Non-GAAP   23,892       24,531       49,828       47,619  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   19 %     18 %     19 %     16 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   12 %     13 %     13 %     12 %
               
Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 118,235     $ 118,942     $ 236,359     $ 231,152  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   (14,035 )     (15,777 )     (29,294 )     (27,862 )
Intangible amortization   (2,912 )     (1,648 )     (5,842 )     (3,463 )
Other(1)(2)(3)   (12,742 )     (2,640 )     (12,930 )     (2,828 )
Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP   88,546       98,877       188,293       196,999  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   62 %     61 %     61 %     60 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   46 %     51 %     49 %     51 %
               
Income from operations, GAAP $ 28,137     $ 32,565     $ 60,855     $ 71,255  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   14,123       15,977       29,544       28,249  
Intangible amortization   2,912       1,648       5,842       3,463  
Other(1)(2)(3)   13,191       2,640       13,379       2,828  
Income from operations, Non-GAAP   58,363       52,830       109,620       105,795  
               
Net income, GAAP $ 25,404     $ 32,726     $ 56,865     $ 70,456  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   14,123       15,977       29,544       28,249  
Intangible amortization   2,912       1,648       5,842       3,463  
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (3,211 )     (5,085 )     (5,905 )     (8,716 )
Other(1)(2)(3)   13,191       2,640       13,379       2,828  
Net income, Non-GAAP   52,419       47,906       99,725       96,280  
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, GAAP
Basic (in millions)   123.9       132.2       126.0       133.7  
Diluted (in millions)   130.0       140.2       132.8       141.9  
Basic earnings per share, GAAP $ 0.21     $ 0.25     $ 0.45     $ 0.53  
Diluted earnings per share, GAAP $ 0.20     $ 0.24     $ 0.44     $ 0.50  
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP
Basic (in millions)   123.9       132.2       126.0       133.7  
Diluted (in millions)   130.0       140.2       132.8       141.9  
Basic earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.42     $ 0.36     $ 0.79     $ 0.72  
Diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.76     $ 0.69  


(1) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, we incurred $13.8 million in costs related to the execution of the restructuring announced in May 2026. Of this amount, $12.8 million is included in Other, while the remaining amount is allocated between stock-based compensation and Other income, net.

(2) For each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, we incurred $0.2 million of expense related to the warrant to purchase 500,000 shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share issued to the Tides Foundation in 2018, and for each of the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, we incurred $0.4 million of such expense.

(3) During the three and six months ended June 30,2025, we incurred acquisition-related costs of $2.5 million in connection with our business combinations. These costs primarily consist of legal, accounting, and other professional fees, and are recorded in general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Upwork INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2026       2025       2026       2025  
Cash provided by operating activities   $ 46,874     $ 72,514     $ 69,893     $ 109,479  
Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software     (10,936 )     (6,888 )     (21,050 )     (13,063 )
Free cash flow   $ 35,938     $ 65,626     $ 48,843     $ 96,416  



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