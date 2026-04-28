Upland Software to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 1, 2026

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 before market opens on Friday, May 1, 2026.
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption.
For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428789248/en/
Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Hill
512-960-1031
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com
Media Contact:
Lloyd Berry
512-960-1010
media@uplandsoftware.com