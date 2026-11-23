Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a provider of enterprise intelligence that turns knowledge, content, and data into actionable AI-powered outcomes, announced that Upland has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Fax 2026 Vendor Assessment. As organizations look to modernize fax without giving up the security and reliability that regulated, time-sensitive work demands, the IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors on both current capabilities and future strategies in the evolving digital fax market.
InterFAX, Upland's cloud-based fax service, is the secure exchange and intake platform for critical content, preserving fax as a reliable channel for time-sensitive information that turns fax-originated content into process-ready information that people and AI agents can use for referrals, records, requests, and downstream action. InterFAX not only sends and receives documents, but it also modernizes legacy fax infrastructure and connects it to the applications, systems, and business processes companies already rely on.
"Organizations today require more than a simple fax replacement. They need a secure, scalable platform that fits seamlessly into modern business processes," said Shawn Freligh, SVP and General Manager at Upland Software. "AI is only as useful as the context behind it. For critical documents, that means knowing what the information means, who can use it, and what should happen next. We believe being named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape showcases the value Upland delivers to customers, and it reinforces our direction of pairing reliable, secure exchange with intelligent, governed document workflows."
Fax remains an essential communication channel across highly regulated industries, and AI is becoming an increasingly important part of how digital fax vendors differentiate; but AI alone does not make a fax useful. The information has to arrive with context: what information it contains, who can use it, and what action is appropriate. With the AI capabilities built into InterFAX, it classifies documents and extracts their data, so fax-originated content becomes usable data for both people and AI agents.
In a fast-moving world where work increasingly spans both people and AI agents, information must be accurate, governed, and ready to act on to feed document-intensive workflows without additional manual effort. InterFAX enables teams to embed these capabilities into existing workflows without disrupting operations, modernizing their communications infrastructure while keeping the reliability that time-sensitive, business-critical document exchange requires.
InterFAX works alongside the systems organizations already use, and the security, permissions, and reliability requirements that protect consequential work stay in place as intelligence is added. The result is faster, more intelligent document handling without sacrificing control, compliance, or continuity.
To learn more about Upland InterFAX, visit uplandsoftware.com/interfax .
About the IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Fax 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54136326, September 2026)
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) helps customers achieve better outcomes with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency by turning organizational content into intelligence that powers document-centric work for every human and agent. Its intelligence layer unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, so isolated information becomes actionable. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable outcomes as their organizations adopt AI. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
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Media Contact
Lloyd Berry
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