Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a provider of enterprise intelligence that turns knowledge, content, and data into actionable AI-powered outcomes, announced an expanded partnership with Instant InfoSystems to help organizations turn their business content into trusted, AI-ready context through Upland's Content Lifecycle Automation products. The partnership combines Upland's AI-enabled content capture, document intelligence, workflow automation, and secure information delivery capabilities with Instant InfoSystems' expertise in designing and implementing enterprise document processing environments designed for the agentic enterprise.
Together, the companies enable organizations to convert high volumes of structured and unstructured content into actionable data by automatically extracting document-level data and metadata. The actionable data is then connected to the business rules, security, and permissions that govern its use, to help keep processes compliant. The result is faster decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and stronger readiness for human and agentic work.
"AI is only as effective as the information it can access and understand," said Shawn Freligh, SVP and General Manager of Content Lifecycle Automation solutions at Upland Software. "Our partnership with Instant InfoSystems helps organizations turn documents, faxes, forms, and other content into actionable data that carries its own context of what it is, which rules apply to it, and who is allowed to use it. That context is what makes information both useful and safe for people and AI agents to act on. By combining intelligent content automation with deep implementation expertise, we're helping customers build the foundation for AI-driven operations."
Raw content on its own does not create business value, and AI applied without context, guardrails, and business logic does not solve that problem. Upland's Content Lifecycle Automation products refine document-centric content into trusted context. They capture information from physical and digital channels, extract and classify it, preserve or use the business rules, permissions, and process state that govern its use, and deliver it into the systems and workflows where people and AI agents act. Because the same context that improves AI outcomes also controls what information can be used, who can use it, and which actions are appropriate, organizations can pursue AI with greater confidence and lower risk.
Through the partnership, Upland and Instant InfoSystems help organizations across highly regulated and document-intensive industries modernize how information is captured, understood, and put to work. Upland's capabilities include automating document workflows, extracting and classifying information, enriching enterprise data with the context needed to act on it, routing critical information to the proper business systems, and integrating with existing enterprise applications. Upland's Content Lifecycle Automation products serve as a centralized content intelligence platform to capture, process, classify, extract, deliver, and archive business-critical information.
"Organizations today are looking beyond simple process automation and exploring how their information can fuel broader AI and digital transformation initiatives," said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Instant InfoSystems. "By combining our consultative, vendor-agnostic approach with Upland's Content Lifecycle Automation products, we enable customers to create environments where critical information is captured, understood, and delivered in ways that support both current business needs and future AI strategies."
Through its partnership with Upland, Instant InfoSystems customers can reduce manual effort, eliminate information bottlenecks, improve data accuracy, and give people and AI agents trusted, permission-aware content they can act on with confidence.
To learn more about Upland's solutions, visit here , and to learn more about Instant InfoSystems, visit here .
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
About Instant InfoSystems
Our extensive network of best-in-class vendors means you have access to the best technological solutions, all through a single, trusted source. IIS partners with leading vendors in digital fax, enterprise document processing and communications systems. As a result, you only require one partner, Instant InfoSystems, to meet all of your product selection needs. Whether it's cloud fax, intelligent document processing, or UC, IIS connects you with the right solutions. Simplify your purchasing process and ensure that you always get the best solution for your organization.
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Media Contact
Lloyd Berry
media@uplandsoftware.com
Instant InfoSystems
Michael Johannes
Mjohannes@instantinfo.com