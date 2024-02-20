Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reach Resources

Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

Each Option issued under the Rights Issue will be exercisable within 3 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of $0.003 (pre-consolidation) or $0.015 (post consolidation) (“New Options”).

In addition to the Rights Issue, the Company will be offering eligible holders of the existing RR1O listed Options (“RR1O Options”) a non-renounceable priority offer to subscribe for 1 New Option for every 1 RR1O held at an issue price of $0.0002 (pre-consolidation) or $0.001 (post-consolidation) per New Option to raise up to approximately a further $0.26 million (“Priority Offer”). The issue of the New Options under the Priority Offer will be subject to shareholder approval and will occur following the consolidation (which is further discussed below).

The Company intends to apply for the quotation of the New Options to be issued under the Rights Issue and the Priority Offer (together, the “Offers”).

Funds raised under the Offers will be allocated towards funding the exploration of the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.

The Company has engaged Westar Capital Limited (AFSL 255789) (“Westar”) to act as lead manager for the Offers. In consultation with the Company, Westar will have the exclusive right to the placement of any shortfall.

The Company intends to release a prospectus for the Rights Issue to its ASX platform on Friday, 1 March 2024 (“Rights Issue Prospectus”) following the lodgement of the Rights Issue Prospectus with ASIC. A prospectus for the Priority Offer (“Priority Offer Prospectus”) will be lodged with ASIC following the completion of the consolidation (which is further discussed below).

Eligible shareholders should consider the Rights Issue Prospectus in deciding whether to acquire securities under the Rights Issue and will need to complete the personalised entitlement and acceptance form that will accompany the Priority Offer Prospectus.

The Company advises that, should they be eligible, the Directors intend to take up any entitlements available to them under the Offers. As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are not eligible to participate in the Offers.

Lead Manager Fees

Pursuant to the Company’s lead manager mandate with Westar, the Company has agreed to pay Westar:

  • (a) a 6% fee on the gross proceeds raised under the Offers; and
  • (b) a $35,000 signing fee.

Consolidation

Subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming General Meeting to be held early April 2024, the Company plans to consolidate its issued capital on a 1 for 5 basis (“Consolidation”). The Consolidation will become effective post the issue of Securities under the Rights Issue.

The Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject to rounding of fractions). The Consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest in the Company of each shareholder from a pre- consolidation basis to a post-consolidation basis. All references in this announcement are on a pre- consolidation basis.

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on this at a General Meeting with more details to be provided in the associated Notice of Meeting.

The indicative timetable for the Offers and Consolidation is set out at Annexure 1. As is further set out in this timetable, the Priority Offer will be undertaken following the completion of the Consolidation. This is not what was originally envisaged when the Company announced the Priority Offer by way of the Appendix 3B that was released on 19 February 2024 (“Original 3B”). It is for this reason that the Original 3B has been cancelled, and will be replaced in due course by a revised Appendix 3B.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Reach Resources Limited

Reach Resources Limited


Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Reach Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Reach Resources

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).

Reach Resources

Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights

Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.

Reach Resources

Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:

  • Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
  • Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
  • Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress at the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 35 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

As part of the ongoing optimization process at the processing facility, several refinements focusing on the milling and flotation processes have been completed for the crushing, milling, and flotation circuits. These adjustments were designed to improve the overall milling process efficiencies and resulted in enhanced productivity, together with increased production of concentrates while completing ongoing adjustments.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Star Minerals

High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to advise results are now available for a rock chip campaign completed in late 2023 at the West Bryah Project. Samples were collected during a reconnaissance trip by experienced SMS geologists. The aim was to evaluate the Project for prospectivity for gold deposits similar to that defined by Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) at the Livingstone Project, 30km west of the Dimble and Mount Padbury Prospects. Potential for pegmatite hosted lithium mineralisation within the Yarlarweelor Gneiss was reviewed as part of the trip, with evaluation of geology exposure.

Keep reading...Show less
Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

MTM Critical Metals

West Arunta Niobium Exploration Update

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has commenced its exploration of its new West Arunta niobium REE project where it is targeting high-value mineralisation associated with carbonatites.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it is changing its financial year-end to March 31 from its current year-end of December 31.

As a result, the Corporation will file an additional interim report as of December 31, 2023, and will report audited financial results for a 15-month transition year from January 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended December 31, 2022). Afterwards, the Corporation will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a March 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of June, September and December and March each year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy

Basin Mobilises for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
