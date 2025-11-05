Unity Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Third-quarter results once again meaningfully exceeded expectations on both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, powered by Unity Vector AI, as well as continued strength in Create. As consumer enthusiasm for interactive entertainment continues to grow, Unity is poised to grow with it."

Earnings Webcast

Unity will hold a public webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for its third quarter of 2025. The live public webcast can be accessed on Unity's Investor Relations website at https://investors.unity.com . The webcast replay will also be available on the site.

Third Quarter 2025 Results:

  • Revenue was $471 million, compared to $447 million in the third quarter 2024.
  • Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, compared to $147 million in the third quarter 2024.
  • Grow Solutions revenue was $318 million, compared to $299 million in the third quarter 2024.
  • GAAP net loss was $127 million, with a margin of (27)%.
  • GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.30.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $109 million, with a margin of 23%.
  • Adjusted earnings per share was $0.20.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $155 million.
  • Free cash flow was $151 million.

Revenue

Revenue was $471 million, up 5% year-over-year.

Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, up 3% year-over-year. The increase was driven by strong growth in subscription revenue, offset by decreases in consumption services revenue, driven by our portfolio reset.

Grow Solutions revenue was $318 million, up 6% year-over-year. The increase was driven by strong performance of the Unity Ad Network, powered by Unity Vector. The growth was slightly offset by year-over-year declines in our other Grow businesses.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.30, as compared to $0.31 for the same period in 2024.

Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net loss for the quarter was $127 million, compared to $125 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss margin was (27)%, compared to (28)% in the third quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $155 million, compared to $122 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $109 million, with a margin of 23%, compared to $92 million in the third quarter of 2024, with a margin of 21%. The year-over-year improvement was driven by better cost control and higher revenue.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $151 million, compared to $115 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.20, compared to $0.19 in the third quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $1,909 million, and increased by $381 million, as compared with $1,528 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by our operations, and proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans, offset by the net cash outflows from our debt refinancing.

Q4 2025 Guidance 1

We expect Fourth Quarter Revenue of $480 million to $490 million.

  • In Grow, we expect mid-single digit sequential revenue growth from Q3 to Q4.
  • In Create, we expect high-single digit year-over-year revenue growth (excluding the impact of non-strategic revenue).

We expect Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $115 million.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com .

________________

1 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and in the earnings call referencing this press release to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Unity Software INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par share data)

(Unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,898,558

$

1,517,672

Accounts receivable, net

600,117

573,884

Prepaid expenses and other

123,885

133,795

Total current assets

2,622,560

2,225,351

Property and equipment, net

76,626

98,819

Goodwill

3,166,304

3,166,304

Intangible assets, net

769,022

1,066,235

Other assets

148,785

180,698

Total assets

$

6,783,297

$

6,737,407

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

20,006

$

13,948

Accrued expenses and other

299,394

294,951

Publisher payables

397,190

394,284

Deferred revenue

225,645

186,304

Total current liabilities

942,235

889,487

Convertible notes

2,234,307

2,238,922

Long-term deferred revenue

16,749

16,846

Other long-term liabilities

135,376

165,004

Total liabilities

3,328,667

3,310,259

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

245,160

230,627

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.000005 par value:

Authorized shares - 1,000,000 and 1,000,000

Issued and outstanding shares - 427,778 and 409,393

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

7,257,519

6,936,038

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,278

)

(9,425

)

Accumulated deficit

(4,048,746

)

(3,735,944

)

Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity

3,203,497

3,190,671

Noncontrolling interest

5,973

5,850

Total stockholders' equity

3,209,470

3,196,521

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,783,297

$

6,737,407

Unity Software INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

470,615

$

446,517

$

1,346,559

$

1,356,156

Cost of revenue

120,332

112,054

348,500

365,316

Gross profit

350,283

334,463

998,059

990,840

Operating expenses

Research and development

244,357

215,197

679,789

706,860

Sales and marketing

165,869

176,423

489,395

576,902

General and administrative

65,913

69,989

201,418

338,573

Total operating expenses

476,139

461,609

1,370,602

1,622,335

Loss from operations

(125,856

)

(127,146

)

(372,543

)

(631,495

)

Interest expense

(6,043

)

(5,839

)

(17,964

)

(17,703

)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

14,448

15,350

92,396

102,450

Loss before income taxes

(117,451

)

(117,635

)

(298,111

)

(546,748

)

Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes

9,377

6,913

13,989

(4,984

)

Net loss

(126,828

)

(124,548

)

(312,100

)

(541,764

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(466

)

191

702

(377

)

Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.

(126,362

)

(124,739

)

(312,802

)

(541,387

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.

$

(0.30

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.75

)

$

(1.38

)

Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share

424,296

398,810

417,919

392,855

Net loss

(126,828

)

(124,548

)

(312,100

)

(541,764

)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

1,353

7,412

5,247

2,558

Comprehensive loss

$

(125,475

)

$

(117,136

)

$

(306,853

)

$

(539,206

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(466

)

191

702

(377

)

Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

282

1,501

1,100

536

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(184

)

1,692

1,802

159

Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.

$

(125,291

)

$

(118,828

)

$

(308,655

)

$

(539,365

)

Unity Software INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(126,828

)

$

(124,548

)

$

(312,100

)

$

(541,764

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

135,893

102,600

329,038

305,819

Stock-based compensation expense

91,968

104,617

292,362

485,893

Gain on repayment of convertible note

(42,744

)

(61,371

)

Impairment of property and equipment

862

956

4,911

22,874

Other

3,452

(648

)

(4,520

)

14,735

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

(3,773

)

(2,603

)

(25,834

)

35,463

Prepaid expenses and other

(3,684

)

7,866

10,087

(11,949

)

Other assets

18,669

6,753

30,558

4,367

Accounts payable

7,998

550

5,899

90

Accrued expenses and other

17,901

24,934

4,289

(15,367

)

Publisher payables

24,471

(5,701

)

2,906

(2,561

)

Other long-term liabilities

(18,795

)

(12,146

)

(31,656

)

(46,782

)

Deferred revenue

7,264

19,728

38,324

13,914

Net cash provided by operating activities

155,398

122,358

301,520

203,361

Investing activities

Purchases of non-marketable investments

(2,000

)

Purchases of intangible assets

(12,500

)

(12,860

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(4,107

)

(7,151

)

(16,271

)

(23,107

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,107

)

(19,651

)

(18,271

)

(35,967

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

690,000

Purchase of capped calls

(44,436

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(13,236

)

Repayments of convertible note

(641,691

)

(414,999

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans

54,082

20,000

85,476

57,302

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

54,082

20,000

76,113

(357,697

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

2,208

11,464

21,845

2,004

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

207,581

134,171

381,207

(188,299

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,701,507

1,281,797

1,527,881

1,604,267

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,909,088

$

1,415,968

$

1,909,088

$

1,415,968

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.

We define adjusted EPS as net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.

UNITY SOFTWARE, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Revenue

$

470,615

$

446,517

$

1,346,559

$

1,356,156

GAAP net loss

$

(126,828

)

$

(124,548

)

$

(312,100

)

$

(541,764

)

Add:

Stock-based compensation expense

$

91,561

$

105,271

$

288,312

$

358,925

Amortization of intangible assets expense

$

125,345

$

88,517

$

297,213

$

264,906

Depreciation expense

$

10,548

$

14,083

$

31,825

$

40,913

Restructuring and reorganization costs

$

7,899

$

10,997

$

39,130

$

250,457

Interest expense

$

6,043

$

5,839

$

17,964

$

17,703

Interest income and other income (expense), net

$

(14,448

)

$

(15,350

)

$

(92,396

)

$

(102,450

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

$

9,377

$

6,913

$

13,989

$

(4,984

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

109,497

$

91,722

$

283,937

$

283,706

GAAP net loss margin

(27

)%

(28

)%

(23

)%

(40

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

23

%

21

%

21

%

21

%

Adjusted gross profit reconciliation

GAAP gross profit

$

350,283

$

334,463

$

998,059

$

990,840

Add:

Stock-based compensation expense

9,111

10,334

28,084

33,881

Amortization of intangible assets expense

27,293

27,293

80,990

81,287

Depreciation expense

1,734

2,265

5,214

7,241

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(23

)

77

786

15,037

Adjusted gross profit

$

388,398

$

374,432

$

1,113,133

$

1,128,286

GAAP gross margin

74

%

75

%

74

%

73

%

Adjusted gross margin

82

%

84

%

83

%

83

%

Operating expenses reconciliation

Cost of revenue

GAAP cost of revenue

$

120,332

$

112,054

$

348,500

$

365,316

Stock-based compensation expense

(9,111

)

(10,334

)

(28,084

)

(33,881

)

Amortization of intangible assets expense

(27,293

)

(27,293

)

(80,990

)

(81,287

)

Depreciation expense

(1,734

)

(2,265

)

(5,214

)

(7,241

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

23

(77

)

(786

)

(15,037

)

Adjusted cost of revenue

$

82,217

$

72,085

$

233,426

$

227,870

GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue

26

%

25

%

26

%

27

%

Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue

18

%

16

%

17

%

17

%

Research and development

GAAP research and development expense

$

244,357

$

215,197

$

679,789

$

706,860

Stock-based compensation expense

(45,654

)

(57,971

)

(147,299

)

(182,479

)

Amortization of intangible assets expense

(53,304

)

(17,592

)

(86,166

)

(51,608

)

Depreciation expense

(5,166

)

(6,912

)

(15,772

)

(19,661

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(1,503

)

(2,553

)

(14,430

)

(52,568

)

Adjusted research and development expense

$

138,730

$

130,169

$

416,122

$

400,544

GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue

52

%

48

%

51

%

52

%

Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue

30

%

29

%

31

%

30

%

Sales and marketing

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

165,869

$

176,423

$

489,395

$

576,902

Stock-based compensation expense

(17,893

)

(23,168

)

(53,420

)

(74,273

)

Amortization of intangible assets expense

(44,748

)

(43,632

)

(130,057

)

(132,011

)

Depreciation expense

(2,184

)

(2,956

)

(6,494

)

(8,368

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(361

)

869

(9,514

)

(51,753

)

Adjusted sales and marketing expense

$

100,683

$

107,536

$

289,910

$

310,497

GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue

35

%

40

%

36

%

43

%

Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue

21

%

24

%

22

%

23

%

General and administrative

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

65,913

$

69,989

$

201,418

$

338,573

Stock-based compensation expense

(18,903

)

(13,798

)

(59,509

)

(68,292

)

Depreciation expense

(1,464

)

(1,950

)

(4,345

)

(5,643

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(6,058

)

(9,236

)

(14,400

)

(131,099

)

Adjusted general and administrative expense

$

39,488

$

45,005

$

123,164

$

133,539

GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue

14

%

16

%

15

%

25

%

Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue

8

%

10

%

9

%

10

%

Adjusted EPS reconciliation

GAAP net loss

$

(126,828

)

$

(124,548

)

$

(312,100

)

$

(541,764

)

Stock-based compensation expense

91,561

105,271

288,312

358,925

Amortization of intangible assets expense

125,345

88,517

297,213

264,906

Depreciation expense

10,548

14,083

31,825

40,913

Restructuring and reorganization costs

7,899

10,997

39,130

250,457

Income tax impact of adjusting items

(16,561

)

(15,963

)

(64,852

)

(88,385

)

Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments

$

91,964

$

78,357

$

279,528

$

285,052

Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax

4,714

4,516

14,014

13,709

Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments

$

96,678

$

82,873

$

293,542

$

298,761

Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.

424,296

398,810

417,919

392,855

Convertible notes

41,348

24,486

37,770

24,860

Stock options and PVOs

6,510

8,461

6,253

11,959

Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs

13,055

3,423

7,598

4,460

ESPP

130

112

261

199

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS

485,339

435,292

469,801

434,333

GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.

(0.30

)

(0.31

)

(0.75

)

(1.38

)

Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments

0.52

0.51

1.42

2.11

Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

(0.05

)

(0.04

)

Adjusted EPS

0.20

0.19

0.62

0.69

Free cash flow reconciliation

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

155,398

$

122,358

$

301,520

$

203,361

Less:

Purchases of property and equipment

(4,107

)

(7,151

)

(16,271

)

(23,107

)

Free cash flow

151,291

115,207

285,249

180,254

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,107

)

(19,651

)

(18,271

)

(35,967

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

54,082

20,000

76,113

(357,697

)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including: (i) Unity's position at an inflection point and its ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements and performance and the expansion of Vector across our Grow solutions; (iii) our strategic initiatives, including our continued investment and focus on artificial intelligence tools; (iv) expectations regarding Vector leveraging behavioral data available through Unity Runtime, including expectations of multi-year growth of the product portfolio and its impact on financial results; (v) expectations regarding the launch of Unity 6.3, including the timing of the release and market acceptance; (vi) expectations regarding our competitive position and growth prospects; (vii) our controls around spend and our operating structure having the potential to drive meaningful improvements in operating margins over time; and (viii) Unity's financial guidance for the fourth quarter 2025. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) competition in the advertising market and Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly in Israel, where a significant portion of the Grow operations is located; (iv) Unity's ability to recover or reengage its customers, or attract new customers; (v) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vi) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (vii) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform; (viii) Unity's ability to further expand into new industries and attract new customers; (ix) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (x) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xi) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xii) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiii) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xiv) Unity's ability to successfully transition executive leadership; (xv) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xvi) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025 and August 6, 2025 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.

Source: Unity Software Inc.

Investor Relations:
Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com

Media Relations:
Julianne Whitelaw, Head of Corporate Communications
UnityComms@unity3d.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Unity SoftwareU:USNYSE:UGaming Investing
U:US
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2025

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 8, 2025... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

Annual Revenue Growth of 57%, Gross Margin up 91% NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that it will discuss the results on... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has granted its request for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") effective May 8, 2025.As previously announced on April 29,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Related News

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Up to 85% Antimony Recovery From Positive Phase II Metallurgical Testwork at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Horn Island Project Update

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements