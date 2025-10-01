UnitedHealthcare's 2026 Medicare Advantage Plans Deliver Value, Access and Consumer Choice

- UnitedHealthcare is committed to advancing Medicare Advantage by delivering better health outcomes, high-quality care and lower costs for taxpayers and beneficiaries when compared to Original Medicare
- Our 2026 offerings preserve access to affordable Medicare Advantage plans despite programmatic funding cuts
- UnitedHealthcare is modernizing coverage to address rising health care costs while protecting what matters most to Medicare consumers
UnitedHealthcare® today introduced its 2026 Medicare Advantage plans, offering reliable coverage and benefits to meet the evolving needs of Medicare consumers. With more than 45 years of experience in serving Medicare beneficiaries and nearly two decades as the most chosen Medicare Advantage brand 1 , UnitedHealthcare remains focused on delivering value and choice. Our plans are designed to help members stay healthy, offering a wide range of plan options tailored to the diverse health needs and budgets of Medicare consumers.
"Our members count on us for coverage that helps them get the care they need, at a price they can afford," said Bobby Hunter, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Government Programs. "We're modernizing our offerings in response to rising health care costs while preserving what matters most to our members. From $0 copays to enabling access to high-quality care, we're helping people live healthier lives with confidence and support."
Medicare Advantage continues to deliver better outcomes and lower costs than Original Medicare . In 2026, UnitedHealthcare's plans will be available to 94% of Medicare eligibles maintaining its position as the nation's largest Medicare Advantage carrier 1 . The company prioritized $0 premiums, $0 copays for primary care and Tier 1 prescriptions for plans with prescription drug coverage, and access to dental, vision and hearing benefits features not available through Original Medicare.
Preserving what matters to Medicare consumers
- 94% of Medicare-eligible individuals will have access to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans .
- Most Medicare beneficiaries will have access to a $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan that makes staying healthy easier and more affordable. That includes $0 copays for preventive care, primary care visits, lab work, and many commonly used prescriptions.
- Extra benefits like dental, vision, and hearing coverage, and a free gym membership, help people stay active and maintain their overall health.
- Nearly all members will keep $0 copays on Tier 1 prescriptions at any network retail pharmacy and $0 copays on Tier 2 prescriptions when using Optum Home Delivery . Tier 2 copays at retail pharmacies are improving slightly, with 93% of members having a stable or reduced copay amount.
- Members will also retain access to a diverse network of nearly 1 million providers that delivers quality care and strong patient outcomes.
UnitedHealthcare has also expanded access to HMO, D-SNP, C-SNP plan offerings:
- Expanded access to HMO plans , which will reach 92% of eligible beneficiaries and help members save more while offering greater benefit stability and stronger care coordination. With a primary care provider at the center of a coordinated health care experience, HMO plans prioritize members' overall health and help them navigate the complex health care system.
- Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) will be available to nearly 80% of dual eligibles with more flexibility to meet their needs through the combined over - the - counter, healthy food and utilities credit. Additionally, all D-SNP members will retain $0 copays for Tier 1 prescriptions, which have a high prevalence of maintenance use, and a quarter of all D-SNP members will retain $0 copays for all covered prescriptions.
- Chronic Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) offer low out-of-pocket costs and tailored benefits designed for consumers with complex health care needs, including a healthy food benefit and low cost sharing to help manage chronic disease, such as $0 diabetic supplies and insulin copays of $25 or less, for more than 46 million eligible individuals.
- Tailored plan designs like "Essentials" and "Extras," offering consumers a choice in prioritizing lower medical costs or richer supplemental benefits. These plan options will expand to reach nearly 20 million eligible consumers.
The bottom line
UnitedHealthcare is focused on dedicated stewardship of the Medicare program by keeping care accessible , costs low for taxpayers and beneficiaries, and experiences member-focused in 2026 and beyond. From preventive care to chronic condition management to helping members navigate unexpected health events, UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans are built to support better outcomes and a more connected care experience. This commitment to quality was recently recognized when UnitedHealthcare was named the Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage 2025 by U.S. News & World Report.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.7 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn .
1 Most chosen based on total plan enrollment from 2008-2025 Medicare Enrollment Data.
Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies. For Medicare Advantage Plans: A Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract. For Dual Special Needs Plans: A Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid Program. Enrollment in the plan depends on the plan's contract renewal with Medicare.
Benefits, features and/or devices may vary by plan/area. Limitations, exclusions and/or network restrictions may apply.
OTC, food and utilities benefits have expiration time frames. Call your plan or review your Evidence of Coverage (EOC) for more information.
D-SNP: The healthy food and utilities benefit is a special supplemental benefit only available to chronically ill enrollees with a qualifying condition, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, chronic heart failure, chronic high blood pressure and/or chronic high cholesterol, and who also meet all applicable plan coverage criteria. There may be other qualified conditions not listed. Contact us for details.
$0 copay for diabetic supplies may be restricted to preferred brands. The maximum you will pay for a one-month supply of Part D-covered insulin is $25. Review your Evidence of Coverage (EOC) for a complete list of covered diabetic supplies and your plan Drug List (formulary) on UHC.com/Medicare for covered insulin.
$0 copay may be restricted to particular tiers, preferred prescriptions or filled using home delivery. Review your plan Drug List (formulary) on UHC.com/Medicare for a list of covered prescription drugs, including those on Tier 1.
The fitness benefit and gym network varies by plan/area and participating locations may change. The fitness benefit includes a standard fitness membership at participating locations. Not all plans offer access to premium locations. Consult your doctor prior to beginning an exercise program or making changes to your lifestyle or health care routine.
Y0066_2830435_250926_M
