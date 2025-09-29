uniQure Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,736,841 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $47.50 per share, which includes 947,368 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares in the offering; and, in lieu of ordinary shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 526,316 of its ordinary shares at the public offering price per share less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to uniQure from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by uniQure, were approximately $345 million. All securities in the offering were sold by uniQure.

uniQure intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its commercialization readiness activities, the potential commercial launch of AMT-130 and related commercialization activities, the development of its other clinical product candidates, business development initiatives and research projects, and for general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and Van Lanschot Kempen acted as bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to uniQure's automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-284168) filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 7, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at +1 (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com ; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com ; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8 th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com ; or Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc., 880 Third Avenue, 17th floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@vanlanschotkempen.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering and other statements identified by words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" and similar words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: continued interest in our rare disease and gene therapy portfolio, the ability to develop our product candidates and technologies, regulatory developments, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQure's periodic securities filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025 and July 29, 2025, the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC, and other filings that uniQure makes with the SEC from time to time. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, uniQure assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

uniQure Contacts
For Investors: For Media:
Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 781-491-4371 Direct: 339-970-7758
Mobile: 617-306-9137 Mobile: 339-223-8541
c.russo@uniQure.com t.malone@uniQure.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

uniQure N.V.QURENASDAQ:QURELife Science Investing
QURE
The Conversation (0)
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Related News

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project