Gaming Investing News
Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse. "For millennia, a dice was a dice - we are now creating a bridge between the old analog world and the digital gaming world," emphasizes Matteo Werth Projectleader. Unidice - development history of the digital dice A digital dice ...

Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse.

"For millennia, a dice was a dice - we are now creating a bridge between the old analog world and the digital gaming world," emphasizes Matteo Werth , Projectleader.

www.unidice.world

Unidice - development history of the digital dice
A digital dice invented in upper Franconia, Germany , by a small team in cooperation with the U.S.-based partners of surfaceink.com.

"While enjoying a fun evening of boardgames the next gen dice was conjured up in our minds – seeing the first prototypes springing into action - is a dream come true" raves Isabella Helm , lead of game development.

Unidice - a fully customizable digital dice
A digital dice, activated by a simple gesture, configured individually via connected mobile app. Rolled like a conventional dice every face shows an individual output - pips, pictures, tabletop gaming skins or user generated content. Falls up to a 1,5m height are easily done.

The dice appears with a plethora of looks and applications as well as with an extensive library of skins and other content.

One Unidice - many applications
This next gen dice provides the players with a lot of fun thanks to many additional features. Used like the old dice – but even much more. Having up to five dice in one, knowing rules, creating characters like for Dungeons and Dragons, interactive gaming experiences in hybrid games are only a few applications for the Unidice. Completely new games are developed especially for the undice. Implementing that next gen dice how it never happened before.

And the best: everybody can develop its own game by individualization that unique dice with pictures or tasks. Real new fun is brought to games like choose or dare. Education, sports and e-health, office applications or even dating are only a few examples more for the Unidice diversity.

Unidice – unique technology
The interior as well as the exterior are made with the latest technology. Shatterproof glass, HD Displays, high performing MCUs, powerful batteries – all forming a 51g light cube with 1,535 x 1,535-inch (3.9cm x 3,9cm) dimension.

Unidice goes Kickstarter
Project lead Werth states that "after initial prototyping with beta firmware implemented, we want to mobilize crowdfunding via Kickstarter to commence serial production of this innovative product in May 2022 ." Serial production is scheduled to commence for the second half of 2022 in Europe and Northern America.

Unidice team
A unique dice requires a unique team: Physicists, civil engineers, game developers and business economists, ranging in age from 24 to 58, located from Lake Constance via upper Franconia to Berlin . All proud of being part of that cool digital dice Startup!

Also on:
Facebook - Unidiceoriginal
Instagram - Unidice.original

Company / Press
Unidice GmbH
Matteo Werth
Am Anger 1
96364 Marktrodach
Germany
Tel: + 49 9261- 6262-0
330618@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unidice--a-digital-dice-revolutionizing-the-market-301492658.html

SOURCE Unidice

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less
SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

Keep reading... Show less

Real Luck Group appoints Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer

Key hire made as Luckbox focuses on scaling up player acquisition efforts

Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer.

Keep reading... Show less

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) today announced that Darcy Taylor will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Darcy Taylor, CEO of East Side Games Group, will discuss the Company's recent game launches and successful collaborations, including The Office: Somehow We Manage, Doctor Who, a new Star-Trek themed mobile game that is in development, as well as the acquisition of Funko Pop! from N3TWORK.

  Event: Q1 Investor Summit
  Date: March 8-9th, 2022
  Presentation: March 8th at 3:30pm ET
  Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LESPzG3vS8aRilgFjfZDMQ

 

Keep reading... Show less

BullPerks and GamesPad Support The Peaceful Resolution Of The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world.

Keep reading... Show less

Quixant, the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub, its enhanced customer support area

Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub . Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its product, service, and support offering.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×