Ultra Lithium is aggressively pursuing its lithium projects in Argentina and Canada, each at various stages of their drilling programs. The company’s Canadian assets include Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, both of which have lithium pegmatite deposits. Developing partnerships and support with local First Nations communities is an important aspect of Ultra Lithium’s core values. In September 2022, the company signed an The company’s Canadian assets include Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, both of which have lithium pegmatite deposits. Developing partnerships and support with local First Nations communities is an important aspect of Ultra Lithium’s core values. In September 2022, the company signed an exploration agreement with the Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (BZA) community for continuing exploration and future development of the Forgan Lake property with the support of the BZA community.

Ultra Lithium’s Argentina lithium brine project, Laguna Verde, covers over 7,569 hectares and is within the world-renowned Lithium Triangle, known for producing more than 50 percent of the world’s lithium. Its rich lithium brine deposits make it suitable for direct lithium extraction (DLE), an emerging extraction technology. DLE is a more sustainable, economic and time-sensitive method of extracting high-purity lithium compared to conventional methods. Ultra Lithium’s Argentina assets also contain gold deposits for future exploration and development. Ultra Lithium is led by a team of managers and directors with diverse backgrounds throughout the natural resources industry. Expertise includes building strategic partnerships, corporate financing, mineral exploration and project development. The leadership team has the right experience to bring Ultra’s assets into production.

Company Highlights Ultra Lithium Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focusing on diverse lithium and gold deposits.

The company is pursuing its two lithium projects in Argentina and Canada in parallel, with both receiving equal priority and attention.

Ultra Lithium’s Canadian lithium assets target hard rock pegmatite deposits and have the support and partnership of First Nations communities.

The company’s Laguna Verde Argentina project is within the famous Lithium Triangle and contains rich lithium brine deposits.

An experienced management team leads Ultra Lithium with the expertise necessary to explore and develop its substantial assets.

Key Projects Laguna Verde - Argentina lithium brine project

Ultra Lithium’s Laguna Verde lithium brine project in Argentina covers over 7,569 hectares in the Catamarca Province. The asset is located in the Lithium Triangle, famous for producing over 50 percent of the global lithium supply. The company has completed geophysical surveys and bench evaporation test work. Drilling is currently underway. Project Highlights: Recent Discovery of High-Grade Lithium : Two rounds of surface sampling indicate values up to 14 ppm to 1,270 ppm lithium. The company is evaluating evaporation testwork, including the use of DLE.

: Two rounds of surface sampling indicate values up to 14 ppm to 1,270 ppm lithium. The company is evaluating evaporation testwork, including the use of DLE. Completed geophysical surveys : Identified priority targets for exploratory drilling.

: Identified priority targets for exploratory drilling. Drilling Underway : Drilling of first hole is currently underway.

: Drilling of first hole is currently underway. Gold Assets Create Additional Opportunities: The company’s gold assets are undergoing exploration work, which includes geophysical surveys, geological mapping and sampling.

Canada lithium pegmatite projects

Ultra Lithium’s Canadian projects include Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, both of which contain lithium pegmatite deposits. The Georgia Lake project consists of 100 percent ownership of 75 mining claims throughout the Thunder Bay Mining Division in Northwestern Ontario. Its recently acquired Forgan Lake asset comprises 18 cell claims and two boundary claims, totaling 256 hectares. Project Highlights: Excellent Existing Infrastructure : Ultra Lithium’s Canadian assets are near highways, deep water ports and existing electrical power. Additionally, the area has mining contractors and trained personnel available.

: Ultra Lithium’s Canadian assets are near highways, deep water ports and existing electrical power. Additionally, the area has mining contractors and trained personnel available. Exploration Completed with Promising Results : A grab sampling of eight pegmatites within Georgia Lake showed that ten of 21 samples included over 1 percent lithium oxide, with five samples containing over 2 percent lithium oxide. Samples also included other rare metals, including: Tantalum 4 to 202 ppm Niobium 12 to 101 ppm Beryllium 55 to 286 ppm Rubidium 161 to 1240 ppm

: A grab sampling of eight pegmatites within Georgia Lake showed that ten of 21 samples included over 1 percent lithium oxide, with five samples containing over 2 percent lithium oxide. Samples also included other rare metals, including: Drill Program Completed: Completed approximately 7,000 meters of drilling in Q3 2022, with many intersects showing visible spodumene. Soil sampling to identify additional pegmatites has commenced, and samples for metallurgical test work have been collected. The company is currently compiling data and information to prepare an NI 43-101 report and resource estimates upon receipt of assay results and other planned work.

United States lithium brine project Ultra’s 100 percent owned South Big Smoky Valley project in Nevada contains 659 placer claims covering 13,000 acres. The asset is located near the only lithium producer in North America and 310 kilometers away from Tesla’s Gigafactory. Project Highlights: Completed CSAMT Exploration : Ultra Lithium has completed Controlled Source Audio-Frequency Magneto-telluric (CSAMT) survey work on the property, covering 53.8 kilometers.

: Ultra Lithium has completed Controlled Source Audio-Frequency Magneto-telluric (CSAMT) survey work on the property, covering 53.8 kilometers. Additional Exploration Underway: The company is currently completing geophysical survey interpretation to establish future drill targets.