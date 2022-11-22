For years, lithium-ion batteries have powered mobile technologies like smartphones and laptops, but as the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to drive demand for this critical metal, lithium supply could face some challenges. To hit net-zero carbon emission goals, it is estimated the world would need 2 billion EVs on the road by 2050 , which could lead to a global lithium shortage starting as soon as 2025 .

Ultra Lithium is led by a team of managers and directors with diverse backgrounds throughout the natural resources industry. Expertise includes building strategic partnerships, corporate financing, mineral exploration and project development. The leadership team has the right experience to bring Ultra’s assets into production.

Ultra Lithium’s Argentina lithium brine project, Laguna Verde, covers over 7,569 hectares and is within the world-renowned Lithium Triangle, known for producing more than 50 percent of the world’s lithium. Its rich lithium brine deposits make it suitable for direct lithium extraction (DLE), an emerging extraction technology. DLE is a more sustainable, economic and time-sensitive method of extracting high-purity lithium compared to conventional methods.

Key Projects Laguna Verde - Argentina lithium brine project

Ultra Lithium’s Laguna Verde lithium brine project in Argentina covers over 7,569 hectares in the Catamarca Province. The asset is located in the Lithium Triangle, famous for producing over 50 percent of the global lithium supply. The company has completed geophysical surveys and bench evaporation test work. Drilling is currently underway.

Canada lithium pegmatite projects

Ultra Lithium’s Canadian projects include Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake, both of which contain lithium pegmatite deposits. The Georgia Lake project consists of 100 percent ownership of 75 mining claims throughout the Thunder Bay Mining Division in Northwestern Ontario. Its recently acquired Forgan Lake asset comprises 18 cell claims and two boundary claims, totaling 256 hectares.

Management Team

Dr. Weiguo Lang, B.Eng., D.Eng. - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Weiguo Lang has over 20 years of experience in the mining, technology and agriculture sectors, focusing on building strategic alliances, joint ventures and financing. He is the executive director of a Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company, Zhongsheng Resources Holdings Limited (Symbol: 2623.HK), primarily responsible for business development and investment. Prior to that, he acted as director for Klondex Mines Ltd., Agro International Inc., Zhongrun (Tianjin) Mining Development Co., Ltd., Ventek Systems Inc. and Q-Net Technologies Inc. Lang received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Agriculture University of Heilongjiang, and then obtained his master’s and doctorate degrees in engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Kiki Smith CPA, CGA - Chief Financial Officer

Kiki Smith brings more than two decades of experience in managing and financing junior listed companies in the mining exploration, technology and food production sectors. She has led a number of companies in debt and equity financings, corporate structure design and management, cash flow management and forecasting, legal and regulatory compliance, investor communications, stakeholder engagement and risk management. She holds a BA in economics from the University of British Columbia and a certified professional accountant designation from the Certified Professional Accountants Association of British Columbia.

Afzaal Pirzada M.Sc.(Geology), P.Geo. - Vice President, Exploration

Afzaal Pirzada is a professional geoscientist with over 30 years’ experience in mineral exploration and mining with expertise in gold, lithium, rare metals, graphite, PGE and uranium. Throughout his career, he has managed multiple exploration projects in various jurisdictions across Canada, USA and internationally. He has worked as project geologist, VP exploration, director and CEO of Adriana Resources, Rock Tech Lithium and other mining companies. He has discovered one graphite deposit in Quebec, and successfully developed a lithium project in Ontario from early stage exploration to advanced exploration. He is registered as a professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, authored several NI 43-101 technical and exploration work assessment reports, and has worked as a “qualified person” on mineral exploration projects. He is currently engaged in the exploration of Ultra Lithium’s lithium and gold projects in Argentina, and hard rock lithium projects at the Georgia Lake pegmatites in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Andrew Lee Smith, B.Sc, P.Geo., ICD.D - Director

Andrew Lee Smith is a professional geologist with over 25 years experience of successfully exploring, developing and operating African and North American base and precious metals mining projects. He also holds directorships and management positions with a number of other junior exploration companies. Andrew holds a B.Sc in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo and is a professional geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He received the Mining Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1994 from the Quebec Prospectors Association for his role in mine development with Aurizon, and was named Outstanding Alumnus of 2009 by the Science Faculty of the University of Waterloo for his contributions to mineral exploration. In 2015, Smith competed in the International Corporate Directors Education Program and received the ICD.D accreditation, the only professional designation for Canadian directors recognized both nationally and internationally.

Shaoguo Cao, MBA - Director

Shaoguo Cao is the president of Liten Group Co., Ltd., which he founded in 2002. Liten is at the forefront of China’s top 100 automobile dealers by revenue and is an innovative private enterprise pioneering the construction and operation of automobile parks. Cao is also vice-chairman of the Classic Vehicle Union of China (CVUC), and the chairman of Tsinghua University Wudaokou People’s Bank of China School of Finance Council (Shanghai). He is a representative at the twelfth Provincial People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province. In 2016, he was awarded as one of “30 People of Influence in the Wenzhou Economy.” Cao received his MBA degree from Tsinghua University.