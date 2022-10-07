Lithium Investing News

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement issuing 2,156,278 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (at premium of 50% over current market) for gross proceeds of C$323,442.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months. Each Warrant will be exercisable for $0.25 for the first 12 months following the closing date of the Private Placement and at $0.35 thereafter. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement the Company will pay Finder's fees of C$8,849 cash and 58,995 finder's warrants comprised of C$3,424 cash and 22,828 finder's warrants to Red Cloud Securities Inc., C$2,625 cash and 17,500 finder's warrants to Cormel Capital Sarl and C$2,800 cash and 18,667 finder's warrants to Jemini1 Finance Inc. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months, at $0.25 for the first 12 months following the closing date of the private placement and at $0.35 thereafter. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares, Warrant Shares and any common shares of the Company that are issuable from any finder's warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.
Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra LithiumTSXV:ULTBattery Metals Investing
ULT:CA
Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022

Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has mobilised the drill rig and completed camp preparations for drilling its 400m exploration well in its 600has Pocitos 2 concession.

The camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos. The drilling work permit has been processed and we are waiting on official certification of the permit due next week.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Continues to Build on Property Positions at the Rincon and Antofalla Salars

Argentina Lithium Continues to Build on Property Positions at the Rincon and Antofalla Salars

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two new option agreements at lithium salars in Argentina . The Company has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions totalling 791.3 hectares at the Salar de Rincon (the "Paso de Sico option"). The Company has also entered into a second option agreement with a second local vendor to earn a 100% interest in a single mine concession measuring 843.5 hectares at the Salar de Antofalla (the "Volcan option").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has settled outstanding indebtedness (the " Debt Settlement ") of the Company in the aggregate amount of ‎$377,772.09‎ (the " Debt "), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with three arm's length creditors and Abbey Abdiye, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the " Creditors ").

In settlement of the debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of ‎2,158,696‎ units (the " Units ") of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and ‎one-half of a common share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each ‎Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant ‎Share "), at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months, provided ‎that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities ‎Exchange (or such other securities exchange the Shares are then trading) is at a price greater ‎than $0.70 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants ‎shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is 30 days after the date that ‎notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release by the ‎Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the start of Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company's news release dated September 20, 2022; ILC has completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in the first two phases of drilling in 2022. Phase 3 began on September 28, 2022 with approximately 2,500 metres of proposed drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Carmanah Minerals on Its Walker Uranium Claims in the Athabasca Basin

Marvel Signs Joint Venture Agreement With Carmanah Minerals on Its Walker Uranium Claims in the Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint venture ("JV") agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp., ("Carmanah") (CSE: CARM) to earn a 50% interest in the Walker Claims (the "Property") located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1). By completion of the earn-in by Carmanah, Marvel and Carmanah would each own 50% of the project with Carmanah funding $1.5 million in exploration expenditures, paying $ 400,000 in cash payments and the issuance of 3.5 million shares and 3.5 million warrants

" We are very pleased to have reached a Joint Venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals, after careful consideration this transaction made the most sense long-term for Marvel shareholders. This affords us the ability to work both the north and south claim blocks simultaneously, while further protecting our share capitalization. Marvel still holds a considerable area of influence and controls 100% of the KLR and Highway North Claims along the Key Lake Shear Zone which is home to some of the worlds highest grade uranium. This corridor represents tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. We look forward to working with the team at Carmanah with the common goal of a Tier 1 Discovery." stated Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×