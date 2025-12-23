UiPath Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Versant Media Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) will replace Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASD: PNFP) is acquiring Synovus Financial Corp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Versant Media Group Inc. (NASD: VSNT) will replace Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 6. S&P 500 constituent Comcast Corp. (NASD: CMCSA) is spinning off Versant Media Group in a transaction expected to be completed January 5. Comcast will remain in the S&P 500 following completion of the spin-off.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

UiPath

PATH

Information Technology

January 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Synovus Financial

SNV

Financials

January 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Versant Media Group

VSNT

Communication Services

January 6, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Brandywine Realty Trust

BDN

Real Estate

