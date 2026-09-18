UiPath Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technology

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT). A complimentary copy of this research report is available here .
Enterprise automation is in the midst of one of the most significant shifts since the rise of robotic process automation (RPA), graduating from task-level automation to full business orchestration. As organizations race to deploy AI agents at scale, success will not depend on the best models or technology solutions. Instead, it's the orchestration layer unifying and coordinating AI agents, robots, legacy systems, and people under a single, governed system. This enables enterprises to manage their most complex processes end-to-end rather than automating isolated steps, safely, reliably, and at speed.
The UiPath Platform™ is a business orchestration and automation platform built around three key needs for the modern agentic enterprise:
- Process authority comprised of deterministic workflows, adaptive case management, and agentic decisions, allowing organizations to coordinate the entire process rather than automate a single task.
- Open and extensible ecosystem – designed to execute across modern APIs, services connected through Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI agents, legacy user interfaces (UIs), mainframes, human work, and code, allowing customers to change models and tools without rebuilding the process around them.
- Enterprise governance – provides governance across humans, agents, and systems, with runtime guardrails, auditability, policy enforcement, and visibility into outcomes.
"AI agents are moving from experimentation to execution, but intelligence alone isn't enough," said Daniel Dines, CEO, UiPath. "AI agents don't create value in isolation, they create value when they're orchestrated. Enterprises need orchestration to make that intelligence safe, governed, and productive at scale. That's the promise of BOAT, and we believe our recognition in the report reflects the trust customers have placed in our vision to deliver it."
Gartner defines business orchestration and automation technologies (BOAT) as a consolidated software platform that orchestrates and automates disparate business processes and tasks with varying degrees of autonomy and complexity across enterprise systems. A BOAT platform must provide native capabilities for AI agents' orchestration and governance and multiagent coordination. It must leverage a combination of native connectivity methods, such as model context protocol, API and UI interactions, enabling secure, end-to-end enterprise agentic process automation across diverse execution environments.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, Saikat Ray , Arthur Villa , Sachin Joshi , Adam Briggs , Tushar Srivastava , Mike Warren , 14 September 2026
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To learn more about the UiPath Platform™ and business orchestration and automation offerings, click here .
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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