UiPath Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technology

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT). A complimentary copy of this research report is available here .

Enterprise automation is in the midst of one of the most significant shifts since the rise of robotic process automation (RPA), graduating from task-level automation to full business orchestration. As organizations race to deploy AI agents at scale, success will not depend on the best models or technology solutions. Instead, it's the orchestration layer unifying and coordinating AI agents, robots, legacy systems, and people under a single, governed system. This enables enterprises to manage their most complex processes end-to-end rather than automating isolated steps, safely, reliably, and at speed.

The UiPath Platform™ is a business orchestration and automation platform built around three key needs for the modern agentic enterprise:

- Process authority comprised of deterministic workflows, adaptive case management, and agentic decisions, allowing organizations to coordinate the entire process rather than automate a single task.

- Open and extensible ecosystem – designed to execute across modern APIs, services connected through Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI agents, legacy user interfaces (UIs), mainframes, human work, and code, allowing customers to change models and tools without rebuilding the process around them.

- Enterprise governance – provides governance across humans, agents, and systems, with runtime guardrails, auditability, policy enforcement, and visibility into outcomes.

"AI agents are moving from experimentation to execution, but intelligence alone isn't enough," said Daniel Dines, CEO, UiPath. "AI agents don't create value in isolation, they create value when they're orchestrated. Enterprises need orchestration to make that intelligence safe, governed, and productive at scale. That's the promise of BOAT, and we believe our recognition in the report reflects the trust customers have placed in our vision to deliver it."

Gartner defines business orchestration and automation technologies (BOAT) as a consolidated software platform that orchestrates and automates disparate business processes and tasks with varying degrees of autonomy and complexity across enterprise systems. A BOAT platform must provide native capabilities for AI agents' orchestration and governance and multiagent coordination. It must leverage a combination of native connectivity methods, such as model context protocol, API and UI interactions, enabling secure, end-to-end enterprise agentic process automation across diverse execution environments.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, Saikat Ray , Arthur Villa , Sachin Joshi , Adam Briggs , Tushar Srivastava , Mike Warren , 14 September 2026

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

To learn more about the UiPath Platform™ and business orchestration and automation offerings, click here .

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

UiPath PR
pr@uipath.com

UiPath Investor Relations
investor.relations@uipath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UiPathPATHNYSE:PATH
PATH
The Conversation (0)
Gemdale Gold Announces Proposed Assignment of Isoneva Gold Property Option to Jesmond Capital

Gemdale Gold Announces Proposed Assignment of Isoneva Gold Property Option to Jesmond Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG,OTC:GDGIF)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that WestGold Metals Corp. ("WestGold" formerly known as Nordique Resources Inc) has entered into an option acquisition agreement with... Keep Reading...
EraNova Metals (CNSX:NOVA)

EraNova Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Supporting Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project

Technical report confirms the PEA results announced August 6, 2026, including an after-tax NPV of C$714.7 million and 23.5% IRR at a base case price of US$25.00 per pound molybdenum EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Heads to Invitation-Only RDK Global Summit as PrismIQ Advances Toward Demonstrations and Commercialization

Edgewater Wireless Heads to Invitation-Only RDK Global Summit as PrismIQ Advances Toward Demonstrations and Commercialization

(TheNewswire) Following strategic backing from Silicon Catalyst Angels, Company advances engagement with global broadband operators, OEMs and technology partners ahead of upcoming PrismIQ™ demonstrations September 10, 2026 Ottawa, Canada - TheNewswire Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces Ejido Vote on Mining Moratorium at Cinco de Mayo

Apollo Silver Announces Ejido Vote on Mining Moratorium at Cinco de Mayo

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) reports that Ejido Benito Juárez (the "Ejido"), located in Buenaventura Municipality, Chihuahua, Mexico, has scheduled a community assembly at which members of the Ejido are expected to vote on lifting the... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

(TheNewswire) Second strategically aligned semiconductor investor backs Spectrum Slicing™ roadmap as Edgewater advances toward prototype validation and commercial engagements September 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Silicon Valley, California Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV:... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Results of Scheme Meeting

Getty Copper Announces up to C$15 Million LIFE Offering

Cascadia To Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum and Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow

Spartan Metals Geophysical Surveys Indicate Potential Tungsten-Silver Veins Extension at Its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Orosur Gains 63 Percent

gold investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver on Sale, I'm Investing "Aggressively" Now

oil and gas investing

Oil Hits US$104 on Pipeline Strikes and Hormuz Slump

base metals investing

Results of Scheme Meeting

base metals investing

Getty Copper Announces up to C$15 Million LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Cascadia To Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum and Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Geophysical Surveys Indicate Potential Tungsten-Silver Veins Extension at Its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada