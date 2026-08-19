UiPath Introduces UiPath Maestro Flow, Delivering Developer-First Orchestration for Coding Agents

New orchestration capability lets builders use any coding agent to build, run, and govern complete business processes—no rewrite required to ship

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced UiPath Maestro™ Flow, a developer-first orchestration canvas combining the speed of modern, AI-native development with enterprise-grade durability and governance. Using Maestro Flow, builders can use supported coding agents to design, run, observe, and govern an end-to-end process as a single artifact, from prototype to production.

With the popularity of coding agents, enterprise builders can build AI agents quickly, but struggle to implement and run them as real business processes across systems. Without a critical layer of orchestration, process logic becomes fragmented, difficult to govern, and costly to maintain—prototypes cannot ship, work stalls while waiting on review, automations are not tracked, and the cost of experimentation itself becomes a brake on progress.

Maestro Flow closes that gap. Builders can use the coding agents they already rely on—including Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and Codex—to design, run, observe, and govern complete business processes as a single artifact, all from their native development environment, such as VS Code or UiPath Studio. It is a fast, code-first build experience directly on an enterprise-grade orchestration engine, so the version prototyped is the version that ships into production, without rebuilding or re-platforming.

Maestro Flow enables teams to build at prototype speed and run with production durability. Teams keep the code-first workflow they already use, while enterprises gain the execution, observability, and governance needed for production. Coordinating AI agents, robots, APIs, documents, and people within one flow, Maestro Flow runs on the same Maestro orchestration engine enterprises already trust.

"Enterprises don't have an agent problem; they have an orchestration problem," said Raghu Malpani, Chief Product and Technology Officer, UiPath . "With coding agents, it's never been easier to build an agent. But running a real business process, spanning agents, robots, systems, and people—and being able to prove what happened at every step—needs an orchestration layer that ties these together in a real business environment. Maestro Flow is that missing layer, and it runs on the durable, governed orchestration foundation in the UiPath Platform that our customers already trust."

Developers can get started today with UiPath Maestro Flow by clicking the "Try Now" button at www.uipath.com/product/maestro/flow . For those developers interested in trying out UiPath Maestro, UiPath is offering UiPath Maestro Lite, a lightweight option for processes that do not require extensive management, matching operational depth with the cost and criticality of the work.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Christian Potts
UiPath
pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Allise Furlani
UiPath
investor.relations@uipath.com

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