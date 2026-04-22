UiPath Brings its AI Document Processing Solution to Google Cloud Marketplace with Gemini-Powered Automation

UiPath Intelligent Xtraction and Processing (IXP) launches on Google Cloud Marketplace with Gemini as the default third-party model, enabling faster, more accurate, and scalable document automation
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic business orchestration, announced today that UiPath Intelligent Xtraction and Processing (IXP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and that Gemini will become the default third-party model for new IXP projects, enabling customers to process longer, more complex documents with greater speed and accuracy. Across industries, organizations struggle to extract accurate, actionable information from large volumes of structured and unstructured documents, such as prior authorization forms, insurance claims, medical referrals, and financial records. These documents contain critical data, but the process of reviewing and extracting that information is highly manual, slow, expensive, and difficult to scale.
IXP addresses this challenge by combining document understanding and communications mining to extract, interpret, and process information from a wide range of document types, enabling reliable automation of document-intensive workflows at enterprise scale. By automating the extraction and interpretation of complex information, IXP reduces the manual burden on business analysts, claims processors, healthcare professionals, and other knowledge workers. Tasks that once took hours can now be completed in minutes, improving productivity and enabling teams to focus on higher-value work.
To meet growing demands for accuracy, speed, and scale, UiPath is using Google Cloud and Gemini models to enable the next generation of IXP. In evaluations across multiple document datasets, Gemini delivered approximately 40% faster document predictions than other third-party large language models, while achieving the highest accuracy with up to 15% higher F1 scores. Its larger context windows enable IXP to process longer documents and expand the range of supported use cases. These improvements reduced average processing time per document from 40 seconds to 25 seconds (a 37.5% improvement), while lower token costs help reduce overall operational expense at scale.
These improvements translate into measurable business impact for UiPath and Google Cloud customers. Omega Healthcare uses UiPath to automate more than 100 million healthcare transactions, achieving 99.5% accuracy, reducing processing time by 40%, and freeing teams from over 15,000 hours of repetitive work each month. Thermo Fisher Scientific uses UiPath to extract data from invoices and purchase orders, now processing 53% of invoices without human intervention while reducing processing time by 70%.
"Document-intensive workflows are where AI promises go unfulfilled, and fixing that takes a powerful model and knowing how to apply it," said Andrada Morar, VP, Technology Alliances at UiPath. "Bringing IXP to Google Cloud Marketplace with Gemini as the default third party is how UiPath translates frontier AI into something enterprises can trust and scale across their most complex document processes."
"Bringing UiPath IXP to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the cloud-based platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "UiPath can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."
UiPath collaboration with Google Cloud
The availability of IXP on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easier for Google Cloud customers to purchase and deploy UiPath's intelligent document processing capabilities while drawing down eligible Google Cloud commitments. By making Gemini the default third party model for new IXP projects, UiPath is also deepening its collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver differentiated AI-powered automation experiences for enterprise customers.
UiPath continues to expand its support for Google Cloud across agentic automation, industry solutions, and AI-powered workflow transformation to help organizations unlock faster time to value from automation and AI with Google Cloud.
For more information on UiPath's collaboration with Google Cloud, visit www.uipath.com/platform/agentic-automation/ai-ecosystem/google-automation .
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by more than 10,700 organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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