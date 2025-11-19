UiPath Becomes Founding Contributor to AIUC-1, Joining AIUC in Promoting Security Standards for Enterprise AI Adoption

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced it has become a founding technical contributor to AIUC-1, the leading security framework for AI agent adoption in the enterprise.
Created by the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company (AIUC) in partnership with security, risk, and legal experts, AIUC-1 governs the adoption and usage of AI in a single, auditable, agent-specific framework. It pulls together existing industry and global technology standards and guidance for AI usage and adoption, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, the EU AI Act, and ISO 42001.
As a technical contributor, UiPath will bring its agentic AI and technology, global customer experience in agentic AI, automation, and orchestration, and security and compliance leadership to bear in reinforcing the framework to ensure high levels of security and trust for enterprises looking to adopt agents into their everyday business-critical processes and workflows.
"We're proud to be a founding technical contributor to AIUC-1, helping to shape the industry-leading AI agent standard for enterprise adoption," said Scott Roberts, CISO, UiPath. "Our more than 10,000 global customers use our platform to agentify and orchestrate highly sensitive workflows, from fraud detection to financial operations, trusting us to adhere to the highest levels of AI security, safety, and reliability. As a leader in agentic automation, we're committed to delivering to our customers the confidence that our platform meets the highest global standards."
AIUC-1 is grounded in technical evaluations and testing to make sure many of the AI-specific risks—including jailbreaks, prompt injections, hallucinations, and data leaks—are addressed when adopting agents into the enterprise. Many of these agents often connect directly to mission-critical enterprise processes and workflows, autonomously executing real transactions and handling sensitive data across ERP, CRM, or healthcare and financial systems. That level of access calls for strict guardrails, capable of balancing flexibility with compliance, and ensuring every decision is auditable, explainable, and reversible.
"Deployments of automation agents must be secure, safe, and reliable, robustly responding to threats," said Rajiv Dattani, co-founder of AIUC. "UiPath has deep experience meeting these needs, working with sensitive data in highly regulated industries. By partnering as a founding technical contributor, they are taking their expertise and codifying it into a standard that AI builders and adopters globally can use to secure their deployments."
AIUC-1 certification includes independent third-party audits and quarterly adversarial testing across 1,000+ enterprise risk scenarios—identifying vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them.
UiPath's AIUC-1 audit will be led by Schellman , the largest specialized IT and cybersecurity auditor. This builds on Schellman's work conducting UiPath's ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification by testing for AI agent-specific controls, including technical evaluations and security, and data safeguards as specified in AIUC-1. Schellman's rigorous assessment gives enterprises evaluating agent platforms confidence that best practices are being met across technical, operational, and legal dimensions.
About AIUC
The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company builds confidence infrastructure for secure AI adoption, through certification, auditing, and insurance for AI agents. Founded by experts with experience at organizations like Anthropic and developed with Orrick, Stanford, the Cloud Security Alliance, MIT, and MITRE, AIUC-1 is the first comprehensive security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents.
About Schellman
Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Schellman is a provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Schellman was the first ISO 42001 certification body accredited by ANAB able to certify organizations against the AI Management System standard.
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.
