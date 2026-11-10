UiPath Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with Google Cloud's Gemini for Healthcare

UiPath joins as a launch partner, enabling healthcare organizations to automate and run complex workflows with full governance
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it is a launch partner for Google Cloud's Gemini for healthcare. Using the UiPath MCP Server, organizations can connect Gemini to the automations and agents built and orchestrated on the UiPath Platform™ using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), helping healthcare organizations automate complex enterprise workflows with the governance that regulated industries demand.
Once connected, teams can ask Gemini to start an automation, check on its progress, or hand work to a UiPath agent, without switching tools or building custom integrations. Because these actions run on the UiPath Platform, those automations follow the same governance, permissions, and audit controls already in use by that organization. This integration with Gemini makes the UiPath MCP Server a strong fit for regulated, high-stakes environments like healthcare where workflows span many systems and people.
The integration also pairs Gemini for healthcare with the orchestration layer of the UiPath Platform, bringing together deterministic workflows, adaptive case management, and agentic decision-making across APIs, MCP-connected services, AI agents, legacy interfaces, mainframes, people, and code. With runtime guardrails, auditability, and human oversight built in, AI can move beyond answering questions to completing governed, end-to-end work, where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead.
"Healthcare organizations are using AI agents and automation to reduce administrative burden and improve clinical and patient care, and they have to do it without compromising compliance," said Mark Geene, group senior vice president, Product Management, UiPath. "With UiPath's MCP server integration, teams using Gemini can run agents, automations, and orchestration in one governed workflow, giving the peace of mind that their most critical workflows move faster with every step auditable. Our history of working with customers in highly regulated industries has shaped the built-in controls for security, oversight, and trust in our platform, allowing healthcare organizations to apply AI to real operational problems with confidence that it will hold up to scrutiny."
"Healthcare thrives when providers are empowered to deliver timely, personalized patient care without fighting fragmented systems," said Aashima Gupta, global managing director, Healthcare, Google Cloud. "By combining Gemini for healthcare with the UiPath MCP Server, we're helping healthcare leaders move from conversational AI to trusted, governed action that directly supports clinicians and improves patient care."
The UiPath MCP Server is available in preview in Gemini for healthcare for joint customers of UiPath and Google Cloud. To learn more, visit www.uipath.com/platform/agentic-automation/ai-ecosystem/google-automation .
About UiPath
UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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