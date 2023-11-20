Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Trending Press Releases

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 EV Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Ucore Receives a $4.28 Million Funding Agreement from the Government of Canada

Ucore Announces:

  • It is the recipient of $4.28 million funding agreement from the Government of Canada for the demonstration of Ucore's RapidSX™ Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Capabilities (the "Project").
  • Under the Project, the Company will produce high-purity NdPr, Pr and Nd over a 6-month period from 13-15 tonnes of Canadian and US feedstock sources.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a $4.28 million Non-Repayable Contribution Agreement with the Government of Canada ("Government") to demonstrate its RapidSX™ Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Capabilities (the "Project").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/188025_8b315b50b48f19d0_002.jpg

Figure 1 - Ucore's RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF")

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/188025_8b315b50b48f19d0_002full.jpg

The funding will be used to demonstrate the commercial efficacy of the Company's patent-pending RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform specifically for light REEs. The Company will produce nearly continuous high-purity samples of praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), and a praseodymium|neodymium compound (NdPr). The Company expects to process 13-15 tonnes of mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides from various Canadian and US feedstock sources at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario. The Project budget totals $8.31 million, with $4.28 million provided through the Government funding.

This non-dilutive funding will assist the company with qualifying these critical magnet materials (Pr, Nd and NdPr) with automotive, wind energy and consumer original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). This funding and its focus on the light REE magnet materials complements Ucore's recently announced US Department of Defense demonstration funding, which focuses on producing the heavy REE magnet materials, terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy).

"We would like to thank the Government of Canada for this important funding," stated Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Ucore Chairman and CEO. "China's recent announcements of increased scrutiny over the export of rare earth elements have raised concerns regarding the ongoing availability of these critical materials. The development of an alternative North American rare earth supply chain is more important than ever as the world moves toward the electrification of its vehicle fleet and other green initiatives."

Information About the Funding and the Project:

The Project is to be completed by March 31, 2025, with reporting to be provided by the Company every quarter. Claims for eligible expenditures will be submitted quarterly within 60 days of the quarter's end. Total eligible expenditures to be reimbursed further to the funding are budgeted at $4,275,848 out of the total Project Budget of $8,308,441. The eligible expenditures period runs from September 22, 2023, to March 31, 2025.

# # #

 

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the Government of Canada Program and the expected successful progress of this project and the resulting milestone payments from the Government of Canada, the Company has assumed that the project (including each of its milestones) will be completed satisfactorily and by March 31, 2025. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and the Project (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2 2023 (filed on SEDAR on August 28, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188025

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Rare MetalsUCU:CAUURAFRare Earth Investing
UCU:CA,UURAF
The Conversation (0)
Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Raises $5.9 Million

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $5.9 million by way of a share placement at $0.021 (“Placement”). The Placement was oversubscribed and was strongly supported by both key existing shareholders and new institutional investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (‘IXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 20 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its rare earth magnet recycling business Ionic Technologies International Ltd ("Ionic Technologies"), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast UK.

Ionic Technologies is a global first mover in the recycling of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to enable the creation of sustainable, traceable and sovereign Rare Earth supply chains.

Ionic Technologies has received multiple new enquiries regarding partnering with the Company to utilise its magnet recycling technology to secure sustainable rare earths supply. Ionic is now ramping up its capabilities and moving operations at its Demonstration Plant to 24 hours, 7 days a week production capacity, which will enable greater volumes of rare earths to be produced for samples to potential customers, and which will facilitate converting these discussions into commercial agreements.

Ionic Technologies has already successfully secured funding for two CLIMATES grants from the UK Government's Innovate UK totalling GBP2 million (A$3.90 million) (ASX 12 September 2023) which provides a significant endorsement of the Company and the technology. Ionic Technologies successful grant funding submissions centred on two CLIMATES projects:

1. in partnership with Ford Technologies (Ford) and Less Common Metals (LCM), Ionic Technologies will develop a traceable, circular supply chain of rare earths for application in EV motors within the UK; and

2. in partnership with the British Geological Survey, Ionic Technologies will complete a feasibility study and supply chain analysis for a commercial magnet recycling plant in Belfast.

Ionic Technologies' Demonstration Plant has already produced quantities of high purity (> 99.5%) neodymium (Nd) and dysprosium (Dy) rare earth oxides (REOs), as announced 19 June 2023. After initial process commissioning and production runs through Q3 2023, Ionic Technologies has installed additional processing equipment, and is in the final stages of upgrading the installed control system which is now undergoing processing commissioning and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Ionic Technologies is targeting 24/7 operations from early January 2024, with commercial production runs to support the LCM and Ford collaboration, and processing end of life magnet samples for other potential customers.

These additional supply chain engagement discussions have progressed based upon reverse enquiry post production of high purity REOs in June 2023. The Company is evaluating several significant opportunities across the rare earth supply chain, and progressing supply arrangements with leading businesses in the permanent magnet supply chain.

Technology Overview

Since its founding in 2015, as a spinout from Queens University Belfast (QUB), Ionic Technologies has developed processes for the separation and recovery of REEs from mining ore concentrates and waste permanent magnets.

The technology developed is a step up in efficient, non-hazardous, and economically viable processing with minimal environmental footprint.

Ionic Technologies proprietary technology provides a universal method for the recovery of high purity grade rare earth elements from lower quality and variable grade magnets, to be used in the manufacture of modern high-performance and high specification permanent magnets required to support substantial growth in both electric vehicle (EV) and wind turbine deployment.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RP19U0V8



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Significant Milestone Achieved in Securing Over 90% Land Access Agreements for Makuutu Stage 1 MLA

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise progress in securing land access agreements for the Mining Licence Application (MLA) for the Stage One development of the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”) over Retention Licence (RL) 1693 (application TN03834), through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”).

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths

Large Zone of Highly Anomalous Rare Earths Identified at Duke Project

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the results of soil and historic drill chip sampling at its 100 per cent-owned Duke project in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

First Rare Earth Production from Makuutu Demonstration Plant on Track for Q1 2024

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise that excellent progress continues to be made in the construction of the technical facility and Demonstration Plant at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”) in Uganda, through our local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

Noble Mineral Mobilizes a Diamond Drill to the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

Base Metals Investing

Noble Mineral Mobilizes a Diamond Drill to the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces 15.3 Grams/Tonne Gold Intersected over 32.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Named to Foresight 50 List of Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

×