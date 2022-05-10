Ucore's subcontracted geological team, Aurora Geosciences Ltd., is mobilizing for deployment to the Bokan Mountain Complex during the week of May 9, 2022, for Ucore's Summer 2022 Resource Upgrade Program, a program intended to:upgrade the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Zone Mineral Resource estimate from the current ≈18% Indicated and ≈82% Inferred classifications to include a ≈17% to 20% Measured classification later in ...

UCU:CA,UURAF