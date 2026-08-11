UBS Celebrates 75 Years in Canada as Wealth Management Needs Continue to Grow

Milestone reflects the firm's long-standing commitment to helping Canadian and international clients build, preserve and transfer wealth.
UBS is celebrating 75 years in Canada, marking a milestone in the firm's history of serving Canadian clients and reaffirming its commitment to Canadians as one of the longest standing foreign-owned banks in the nation.
This milestone comes as Canadians increasingly seek sophisticated advice to navigate more complex financial lives. According to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report, Canada ranks first among G7 nations for median wealth per adult, with financial assets accounting for 66% of Canadians' gross personal wealth. As Canadians and international clients build more diversified and internationally connected portfolios, the demand for comprehensive wealth advice and access to global solutions continues to grow.
UBS provides Canadian individuals, intermediaries and institutional clients with first-class investment advisory services, complemented by leading Investment Bank and Asset Management capabilities.
"As Canada's wealth landscape continues to evolve, the value of trusted advice has never been clearer," said Lisa Petrelli, Country Head, Canada, UBS. "As we celebrate 75 years in Canada, we're proud of the relationships we've built and remain committed to investing in Canada for decades to come."
Since establishing its Canadian presence in 1951, UBS has empowered generations of Canadians and international investors to build, preserve and transfer wealth, combining local expertise with the strength of the world's leading global wealth manager. Over the past decade, the firm's invested assets in Canada have increased by more than 200%, reflecting the continued confidence clients have placed in UBS.
"Whether clients are looking to sell a business, plan for the next generation or expand their investments internationally, they need advice that considers every aspect of their financial lives," said Shona Stone, Head of Wealth Management Canada, UBS. "That's where our local teams and sophisticated, global capabilities make a difference."
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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Albert Gunnison
Albert.Gunnison@edelmansmithfield.com
Jonathan Humphreys
jonathan.humphreys@ubs.com