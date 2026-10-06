Uber to Acquire ezCater as it Brings Catering to Uber Eats

Acquisition will make ordering food for groups even easier and create more high-value catering orders for restaurants
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and ezCater, Inc. today announced that they have entered into an agreement for UBER to acquire ezCater, a leading U.S. platform for catering and workplace meals, in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.3 billion.
ezCater makes it easy for any business to manage its food needs and order from over 140,000 restaurants nationwide. Its platform supports everything from meetings, events, and recurring enterprise catering needs, with tools to manage ordering and food spend and 24/7 customer support.
The acquisition will bring together ezCater's proven catering and B2B expertise, Uber Eats' global reach among consumers and restaurants, and Uber for Business's deep relationships with organizations of all sizes. Restaurants will be able to grow through larger orders and new diners. Customers will be able to find and order food for a group more simply and reliably, from workplace meals, to events, and social gatherings. And couriers on Uber Eats will have attractive new opportunities to earn.
ezCater generated over $2.5 billion in Gross Bookings over the trailing twelve months, growing high teens year-over-year. The business is profitable on a Non-GAAP Operating Income basis, and is expected to be margin accretive. ezCater's average order values are over $400.
"Catering is a big business, and can be a huge revenue stream for restaurants," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "Nihad and his incredible team have built an amazing platform. With Uber's reach, we can bring that experience to millions more customers and help restaurants win more of these valuable orders."
"We're thrilled to be joining forces with Uber. Our team is proud of what we've built — the leading platform for workplace catering, and a major growth channel for our restaurant partners," said Nihad Rahman, CEO of ezCater. "We're energized to bring our catering and B2B expertise to Uber's global ecosystem of customers, merchants, and couriers."
The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
About ezCater
ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 140,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from employee meal programs to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them new high-value customers and large orders. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com .
Advisors
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Uber. Covington & Burling LLP is serving as legal counsel to Uber and Freshfields US LLP is serving as legal counsel to Uber in connection with global antitrust matters. Evercore is serving as financial advisor to ezCater. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to ezCater.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Uber's future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Uber's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: risks and uncertainties related to the pending acquisition of ezCater, including the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approval, the risk that such approval may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect Uber or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; costs, expenses or difficulties related to the acquisition of ezCater; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; the potential impact of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with Uber's and/or ezCater's employees, customers, couriers, merchants, suppliers, delivery partners and other business partners; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions to Uber and/or ezCater; the inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting Uber or ezCater; the potential impact of the acquisition on Uber's financial results; and economic financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect Uber, ezCater, or the proposed transaction. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see Uber's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports and other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Uber believes to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Uber on the date hereof. Uber undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006655239/en/
Uber: press@uber.com
ezCater: press@ezcater.com