Uber Expands Retail Selection with PacSun, Camping World and Lush

New additions build on Uber's growing retail momentum ahead of the holiday season, offering consumers even more ways to shop on-demand this Black Friday and beyond.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the addition of PacSun, Camping World and Lush to its apps, further expanding UBER's growing retail selection and giving consumers more ways to get the products they need, delivered fast and on-demand.

This week, shoppers across the U.S. can order from hundreds of PacSun, Camping World and Lush locations through the Uber, Uber Eats and Postmates apps, finding items ranging from fashion and beauty products, to outdoor gear, to packaging and office essentials, all delivered with Uber reliability.

As always, Uber One members enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible retail orders† and other ongoing benefits designed to make everyday shopping even more convenient.

Expanding Choice for Everyday Occasions

With the addition of these trusted retailers, Uber Eats continues to build momentum as a destination for retail delivery in 2025, connecting consumers to a wider range of products and experiences beyond meals and groceries.

  • PacSun joins the platform as one of the most recognized youth culture and lifestyle brands, bringing its curated mix of apparel, accessories and footwear to shoppers across the country.
  • Camping World, the nation's leading retailer of outdoor, RV and camping gear, gives Uber Eats customers new options for spontaneous adventures or last-minute travel needs.
  • Lush, known globally for its fresh, handmade, and ethically sourced bath and body products, now brings self-care and sustainability to doorstep delivery.

A Milestone for Uber Eats Retail

"As we expand retail delivery across Uber and Uber Eats, we're making it easier than ever for customers to discover and shop the brands they love—all in one place—while also demonstrating our ability to support an increasingly diverse range of retail partners," said Hashim Amin, Head of Retail for North America at Uber. "From fashion at PacSun to outdoor gear at Camping World and self-care favorites at Lush, Uber is becoming a seamless shopping destination for whatever customers need, whenever they need it."

This announcement is another in Uber's ongoing expansion into retail delivery categories, including grocery, sporting goods, beauty and lifestyle, marking another step in its commitment to broaden access, convenience, and selection for consumers nationwide. Since the start of the year, Uber has added more than a thousand new retailers around the world, and more than 50,000 retail locations across the U.S. alone.

How It Works

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and tap "Retail" or the Uber app and tap "Shops."
  2. Select your local PacSun, Camping World, or Lush store.
  3. Browse available products and add items to your cart.
  4. Choose on-demand or scheduled delivery.
  5. Track your order in real time as it's delivered to your door.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how to get a ride at the tap of a button. More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to move people, food, and things through cities, opening the world to new possibilities.

† Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.

Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com

