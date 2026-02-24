Uber Eats Expands Canadian Grocery Selection with the Launch of T&T Supermarket

On-demand delivery now available across Canada

UBER Eats (NYSE: UBER) today announced the national launch of T&T Supermarket, bringing a greater variety of groceries to Canadians' front doors. Customers can now order from T&T locations across Canada, with Quebec delivery launching at a later date. This partnership gives on demand access to fresh vegetables and fruits, fresh seafood, ready-to-eat meals, Asian snacks, and trendy Korean and Japanese beauty products every day through UBER Eats.

T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, offering a wide variety of authentic ingredients from pantry staples to hard-to-find specialties in locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

"T&T Supermarket offers an incredible selection of fresh, high-quality products that are beloved by Canadians across the country," said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. "We're excited to expand the variety of groceries offered on Uber Eats, providing our customers the convenience of ordering trusted brands right to their doorstep."

"Uber Eats gives customers who live or work near T&T a fast, familiar way to enjoy the freshness and value we're known for," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "T&T is a destination for food discovery. You can now try exotic fruits from Asia, replenish freshly baked breads and buns, and treat yourself to our famous egg tarts all in one go. It's an easy way to get what you need quickly from the comfort of your own home."

How It Works

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the "Grocery" category
  2. Search for T&T Supermarket
  3. Add items to your cart, select your delivery time and place your order 
  4. Track your delivery in real time

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About T&T Supermarket
T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 39 stores across Canada and the United States. The stores are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Washington. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarkets is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

