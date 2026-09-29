U.S. Navy Selects Boeing for F/A-XX Program

- Under the contract, Boeing will design, build and deliver the Navy's 6th-generation fighter
The U.S. Navy announced Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to produce its FA-XX aircraft. The fighter will revolutionize advancements in open mission systems architecture, advanced mission systems and operational reach and capacity. FA-XX is intended to replace the service's fleet of FA-18 Super Hornets.
"It's an honor to be selected to produce the Navy's first sixth-generation platform. Backed by decades of work, bolstered by game-changing innovations and solidified by the investments we've made in new facilities uniquely suited to build multiple products with next generation capabilities, our dedicated and talented team is ready to execute this critical program," said Steve Parker, president and chief executive officer, Boeing Defense, Space & Security.
The contract is Boeing's second selection for 6th-generation fighter work following the award of the U.S. Air Force's F-47 program in 2025.
"Delivering two advanced fighters in parallel was always our plan, and we invested accordingly. We are ready and able to build multiple concurrent future combat aircraft franchise programs," said Parker.
Construction continues on Boeing's secure manufacturing facility, the largest in the U.S. Located in St. Louis, the facility will be part of the world's most advanced, all-digital aerospace design and manufacturing system.
"Investment in facilities is just one part of the story; we're also investing in technology and people so that we can deliver for our customers," Parker added.
The technical and programmatic details of F/A-XX remain classified under U.S. national security and export laws.
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.
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SOURCE Boeing