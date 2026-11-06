U.S. Global Investors Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Webcast

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) will host a webcast on Friday, November 13, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company's results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

­Financial data for the fiscal year will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Lisa Callicotte, Chief Financial Officer; and Holly Schoenfeldt, Director of Marketing, will participate in the webcast.

Click here to register for the webcast.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.


Holly Schoenfeldt U.S. Global Investors, Inc. 210.308.1268 hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

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