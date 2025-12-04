U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects C3 AI as Enterprise AI Platform

The C3 Agentic AI Platform enables a secure and scalable foundation across national health programs

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has selected C3 AI to create a unified, secure, and scalable data foundation across the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

C3 AI will integrate disease-specific NIH data enclaves with Medicare, Medicaid, claims, and state registry datasets. HHS will use the C3 Agentic AI Platform to improve data quality and governance, and enable new research, analytics, and applications, while enforcing strict privacy and security requirements. In addition, the Department will use C3 Agentic AI to automate complex, labor-intensive administrative workflows. This new data foundation is designed to support biomedical research, program integrity, and public health analysis.

"HHS is taking a major step toward a modern, AI-ready architecture for national health data," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "The C3 Agentic AI Platform is built to unify large, complex systems at federal scale. By providing a secure, transparent, and interoperable foundation, we are enabling HHS to accelerate biomedical discovery, strengthen program integrity, and improve public health outcomes for millions of Americans."

"At Fleet Health, we believe data can save lives. Our collaboration with C3 AI brings together advanced AI capabilities and high-fidelity real-world data in a partnership built on a zero-trust framework," said Nabeel Qureshi, CEO, Fleet Health. "This effort is designed to deliver research-ready health data that supports critical national programs and population health initiatives. Together, we can unlock the full potential of health data to improve outcomes for millions across the country."

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

