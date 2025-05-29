Two Lithium Zones Confirmed in Latest Drill- Hole at Red Mountain Project, USA

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
May 28, 2025
Result supports Exploration Target, successfully intersecting lithium under cover
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the second hole of its April 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA.
Key Highlights
- Diamond drill-hole RMDD005 intersected two zones of lithium mineralisation under alluvial gravel, returning:
- 9.1m @ 1,350ppm Li from 57.9m, within a broader low- grade zone of 80.8m @ 860ppm Li from 12.2m;
- 8.3m @ 1,210ppm Li from 240.8m to end-of-hole, within a broader zone of 15.9m @ 955ppm Li from 233.2m to end-of-hole
- RMDD005 is the first drill-hole at Red Mountain to successfully intersect ‘blind’ mineralisation.
- Hole ended in lithium mineralisation, with the mineralised zone remaining open down-dip to the east and along strike.
- Assays pending from four other recently completed drill- holes.
Drill-hole RMDD005 returned two intersections of lithium mineralisation:
- 80.8m @ 860ppm Li / 0.46% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 12.2m, including an internal high-grade zone of 9.1m @ 1,349ppm Li / 0.72% LCE from 57.9m;
- 15.9m @ 955ppm Li / 0.51% LCE from 233.2m to end-of-hole, including an internal high- grade zone of 8.3m @ 1,209ppm Li / 0.64% LCE from 240.8m to end-of-hole.
Drill-hole RMDD005 is the first hole at Red Mountain to test for mineralisation interpreted as part of the recently announced Exploration Target (ASX release 12 February 2025) under significant alluvial cover (Figures 2 and 3). The hole was designed to test the lower extent of mineralisation in the eastern zone of Target Area A, before passing through a zone of unmineralised rocks, and then testing a second, western zone of interpreted mineralisation (see Figure 2). The hole successfully intersected both interpreted zones of mineralisation, separated by a weakly mineralised sequence of mostly conglomerate and breccias.
This result reinforces the Company’s understanding of lithium mineralisation at Red Mountain, providing further confidence in the geological model as work programs continue to progress. The more moderate grades intersected in RMDD005, which was located centrally within the project area, also lend support to the Company’s emerging interpretation that the northern part of the Red Mountain Project is likely to host a high-grade zone of lithium mineralisation.
Assays are pending for a further four holes drilled as part of the April diamond drilling campaign, which are expected to be received by the end of the financial year.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“The results from this latest hole at Red Mountain are very encouraging, intersecting lithium mineralisation under cover exactly where the technical team expected it to be. This provides increased confidence in the geological model that underpins the Red Mountain Exploration Target as we rapidly advance towards the planned delivery of a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate later this year.
“Our exploration at Red Mountain to date indicates significant scale potential, with lithium mineralisation confirmed over a strike length of almost 6 kilometres. This latest drilling is continuing to firm-up these results and reduce risk, successfully intersecting lithium between holes to delineate an increasingly robust and coherent body of mineralisation.”
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
23h
Phase 1 Drill Program – Operational and Geological Progress Update
McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) ("McLaren" or "Company"), is pleased to provide a further update on the phase 1 Drill Program at its wholly owned McLaren Titanium Project in the western Eucla Basin, Western Australia. This update is driven by the completion of geological interpretation of all the drilling during this campaign, in the absence of laboratory results.
Highlights
McLaren Titanium Project
- 192 drill holes completed for a total of 4,067 metres, on time and without incident
- Significant extensions of prospective sediments outside of currently known resource boundaries observed during drilling:
- North extension: approximately 2,200m wide, avg. 14m thick (max 23m),
- Central zone eastern extension: 800m wide, avg. 20m thick (max 23m),
- Southern zone: 2,600m wide, avg. 10m thick (max 15m).
- Potential impact on the Mineral Resource Estimate will be evaluated as part of the PFS Resource update
- Metallurgical and geological samples submitted to IHC and Diamantina Laboratories
- Geological work has improved confidence in deposit morphology and is expected to reduce future drilling costs
- Strong community support confirmed within an established mining region
McLaren Mineral Sands Managing Director, Simon Finnis, commented:
“While we have not yet received any assays, phase 1 has delivered strong confidence to our team regarding this project. The most recent interpretation not only confirm the integrity of our geological model, but importantly, demonstrates the scale of the opportunity ahead. Defining substantial potential for mineralisation outside the current Resource boundary positions us well for future resource growth. We’ve also made solid ground operationally—drilling was completed on time, we’ve brought costs down, and we’re seeing strong local support. Taken together, these outcomes give us a great deal of confidence as we move toward the next phase of work and continue building long-term value for shareholders.”
This article includes content from McLaren Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
28 May
Retentions Granted on High Grade Zone Licenses
Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (“GSMB”) that the Company’s application for the retention of the term of licenses EL423, EL424, EL425 and EL351 have been granted. The retentions have been granted for a further 1-year term, expiring between mid-November 2025 and mid-December 2025.
Highlights
- Retentions have been granted by the GSMB for EL423, EL424, EL425 and EL351
- The four retentions granted are contained within the high-grade zone identified in the 2023 Project Scoping Study
- Following issue of the Terms of Reference (TOR) by the GSMB in March 2025 the EIA process is underway
- The retentions granted provide approvals for the project consultants to complete the environmental studies and address the requirements of the TOR
- On completion of the EIA, the Company will be in a position to apply for an Industrial Mining License for the Project
The four EL’s form part of the high-grade zone as outlined in the Company’s Scoping Study (ASX:TSL 12/05/231). The retentions granted allow the environmental consultants to conclude environmental studies (EIA) on the project and to address the requirements of the recently granted Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Project (ASX:TSL 26/03/252).
On completion of the EIA process, (ASX:TSL 24/10/233), the Company will be in a position to apply to the GSMB for an Industrial Mining License (“IML”) which will allow the GSMB to proceed to issuing the IML subject to all relevant laws and regulations.
TSL’s Managing Director, Dr James Searle said“Receiving the ToR in March 2025 and now the license retentions for the Project is a further step towards obtaining the IML for this project. The Government of Sri Lanka are showing great support in progressing this project and the Company is solely focused on delivering a high-grade producing mineral sands operation once all regulatory approvals are in place”.
This article includes content from Titanium Sands Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
23 May
QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of QEM Limited (‘QEM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QEM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
22 May
Queensland Strengthens Trade Presence with First Office in Shenzhen
The Crisafulli government has opened a Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) office in Shenzhen, China.
According to a May 16 statement, the state sees Shenzhen as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, and as a recognised major hub for technology, advanced manufacturing and finance.
“This new office brings Queensland’s trade footprint in China to six locations, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hong Kong and now Shenzhen, providing on-the-ground support across China’s major economic centres,” said Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates.
Queensland opened a trade office in Chengdu in 2016, and one in Guangzhou in 2007 as part of the state's strategic initiative to strengthen economic ties with China's Guangdong province. The first TIQ office in China was opened in Shanghai in 1996, following a sister state agreement made between Queensland and Shanghai in 1989.
The deal was renewed in 2023, with Queensland calling China “an important trading partner.”
Recently, Bates led a trade mission in China with a delegation to HOFEX 2025, one of Asia’s largest trade expos. At the expo, 15 Queensland companies generated AU$3.99 million in export outcomes and secured 191 new trade leads.
According to the government, TIQ offices in the Greater Bay Area have already driven more than AU$46 million in commercial outcomes for Queensland businesses over the past seven months.
The Queensland-China Trade and Investment Strategy identifies strategic priorities to support business opportunities in areas such as health, advanced manufacturing, energy, food and agribusiness and education and training.
It is intended to strengthen the Queensland-China trade and investment relationship to support clients, investors and education providers to achieve commercial success and jobs growth in key opportunity areas.
The strategy also aims to deepen commercial ties with China, while ensuring Queensland businesses remain globally competitive, an important move considering the recent trade disputes between the US and China.
“Queensland is back on the global stage, and we’re open for business," said Bates.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
21 May
Canadian Securities Exchange to Acquire National Stock Exchange of Australia
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has entered into an all-cash agreement to acquire NSX (ASX:NSX), the owner of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA), for roughly AU$16 million.
In a Monday (May 19) press release, the CSE says the acquisition price of AU$0.035 per fully paid ordinary share of NSX represents a 59 percent premium to NSX's closing price on May 16, the last day of trading before the deal.
The acquisition is for 95.2 percent of NSX’s ordinary shares as the CSE already owned a 4.8 percent stake.
“This transaction enables the CSE to expand its reach and builds on our success in attracting global listings,” said CSE CEO Richard Carleton. “Through our 21-year history, the CSE has grown to more than 750 listings by focusing on and supporting entrepreneurial companies. The NSXA, working with us, is poised to execute a similar plan in Australia.”
Originally established as the Newcastle Stock Exchange in 1937, the NSXA has evolved into a platform focused on serving Australia's early stage capital market. It changed its name to NSXA in 2006.
Upon acquisition by the CSE, the NSXA will remain operated locally, with the CSE providing support while expanding its geographic footprint. The NSXA will stay under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Max Cunningham.
“The CSE’s acquisition will provide NSX with financial strength and operational stability, and bring global expertise to local exchange activities,” he said. “That is great news for participants and competition in Australia’s capital markets.”
Earlier this year, Canada and Australia released a joint statement underlining their commitment to developing sustainable and secure critical mineral supply chains, highlighting shared values in ESG standards.
The partnership re-instills the countries’ position as global leaders in mineral extraction and critical minerals production, both essential for the global energy transition.
The CSE states that its acquisition of the NSX looks to build on the success of CSE in Canada and help provide competing exchange market services to Australian issuers and investors.
The CSE board has advised shareholders to vote in favor of the acquisition. It remains subject to the approval of NSX shareholders, the Australian court and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
Should the transaction be approved, it is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
20 May
Nigeria Eyes Australian Partnership to Boost Mining, Gender Representation
Nigeria is seeking stronger partnerships with Australia and Rwanda to improve women’s participation in governance and mining, while tapping into global best practices for sustainable resource development.
Ben Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke to delegations from both countries at the National Assembly in Abuja last week, including Australia's Leilani Bin-Juda and Rwanda’s Christopher Bazivamo.
During the talks, he emphasised Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources and the potential for its mining sector to drive economic development. He also pointed to Australia’s leadership in mining technology and sustainable extraction methods, calling for increased collaboration between the nations.
Relations between Nigeria and Australia
According to Nigerian news outlet Punch, Kalu expressed confidence that partnerships with Australian mining companies could aid job creation and help maximise the country’s resource potential.
Past bilateral engagements between Nigeria and Australia have focused on mining, agriculture and trade.
In a separate discussion this past January, Janet Olisa, director of the regions department at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the two countries share similar climates and said that Nigeria is eager to learn from Australia’s advances in renewable energy, particularly solar power.
“We believe we are close to the same climates, not much of a difference, probably you have a hotter one … We would like to learn from what you’ve done, would like to see what’s the best practice,” she said.
Kalu believes that Australia can assist Nigeria in creating jobs, boosting local economies and ensuring that the country's natural resources contribute to its overall development.
Women's growing role in mining
Kalu also underscored the importance of gender equality in national development.
He referenced ongoing constitutional amendments aimed at improving women’s representation, including gender bills like House Bill 1349, which proposes reserved legislative seats for women.
“This initiative is crucial for enhancing women’s representation in governance, which is essential for a balanced and equitable society,” Punch quotes him as saying.
Australia faces its own gender-related challenges in the mining sector. According to a March report from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, a wage gap persists between male and female workers.
However, recent reforms such as the Same Job, Same Pay legislation aim to address these disparities, with more than 4,000 workers already benefiting from wage adjustments.
Bin-Juda affirmed Australia’s interest in deepening economic ties with Nigeria, particularly in mining, trade and investment. Talks in January with Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also included plans for a joint mining initiative with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in the near future.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
