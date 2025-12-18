Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Collaboration achieves revenue-generating commercialization and scale deployment milestones
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) wholesale provider, is pleased to announce a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia") (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound and outbound telephone call management.
This major milestone follows Turnium's previously announced strategic alliance with Syntheia AI, marking the transition from collaboration to revenue-generating commercialization. The platform will be made available to Turnium's channel partners as a value-added solution designed to enhance business communications, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.
AI-Driven Inbound and Outbound Communications
The Syntheia platform enables partners to deploy conversational AI for both outbound and inbound business communications, including:
Outbound Use Cases
- Business development and lead engagement
- Accounts receivable and payment follow-ups
- Appointment confirmations and proactive customer outreach
Inbound Use Cases
- Customer support and troubleshooting
- Order status and service updates
- Call routing and first-level response automation
By automating high-volume and repetitive communication workflows, the platform allows businesses to remain responsive and consistent while reducing operational strain.
Partner-Focused Commercial Strategy
"Our partners are constantly looking for ways to deliver more value without adding complexity," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium. "The commercialization of Syntheia's AI communications platform will sit within our TaaS ecosystem and provide our partners a practical, revenue-ready solution that addresses real business needs—from sales outreach to customer support—using AI."
Tony Di Benedetto, Chairman and CEO of Syntheia AI, added, "This commercial rollout represents a major milestone for Syntheia. Through Turnium's global partner network, our platform can now be deployed at scale, enabling partners and their customers to modernize how they communicate with clients, prospects, and stakeholders."
Scalable, Partner-Ready Deployment
The platform has been structured for easy integration into partner environments, with flexible usage models and support for multi-industry deployments. Initial rollouts will focus on select partners, with broader availability planned as adoption expands.
This commercialization initiative reinforces Turnium's strategy of delivering differentiated, AI-enabled solutions that drive partner growth and recurring revenue while strengthening customer relationships.
About Syntheia
Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations and deploying our technology to enhance customer satisfaction while dramatically reducing turnover and traditional staffing issues.
For more information, visit www.syntheia.ai.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.
In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.
Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers—because "Connectivity Matters."
For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.
Turnium Contact:
Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas
Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io,
Telephone: +1 416-479-9547
Media inquiries: please email media@ttgi.io
Sales inquiries: please email sales@ttgi.io
www.ttgi.io, www.turnium.com, www.claratti.com
CAUTIONARY NOTES
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
SYAI:CC
