Tudor Gold Announces Filing of Treaty Creek Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", with an effective date of November 30, 2025 (the "Treaty Creek Technical Report"). The Treaty Creek Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com.

The Treaty Creek Technical Report was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. of Burnaby BC and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors Inc. of Vancouver, BC, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

Qualified Persons

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Joseph Ovsenek
President & CEO
(778) 731-1055



Tudor Gold Corp.
Suite 789, 999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2W2
info@tudorgoldcorp.com
(SEDAR+ filings: Tudor Gold Corp.)		 Chris Curran
Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(604) 559 8092
chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold

Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed NASDAQ listing, which it originally disclosed in its news release of October 27, 2025. There are approximately 220 Canadian companies trading via cross... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on what's moving the gold price, emphasizing that its bull run isn't over yet. "It's monetary factors that are driving gold — that's what's fundamentally driving gold," he said. "Monetary factors, lack of trust in... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his stock-picking strategy at a time when high metals prices are beginning to lift all boats. In his view, gold and silver equities may still only be in the second inning. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project