TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0014
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 30, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire December 04, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 04, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

November 30, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 01, 2023
December 01, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 04, 2023
December 04, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 04, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0015
PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on December 28, 2022 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 23, 2023 , the common shares of Pambili Natural Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited          common shares with no par value of which


25,953,445       common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

NIL                   common shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

PNN                 ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

69764T 20 6     (new)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0016
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN" "PVF.PR.U" "PVF.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Partners Value Investments LP (the "LP") (TSXV: PVF.UN, PVF.PR.U, PVF.WT) announced on September 22, 2023 , a proposed reorganization to be implemented by way of a court approved Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement "), pursuant to which its units, preferred units and warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc. (the "Securities") (Trading Symbol: ("PVF.UN", "PVF.PR.U", "PVF.WT", respectively) will be exchanged for newly issued replacement units and preferred units of Partners Value Investments L.P. and warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc. and additionally the holders of new replacement units will be entitled to receive a distribution of freely tradeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. and preferred shares of Partners Value Investments Inc., an entity created as a result of amalgamation of Partners Limited, Partners Value Investments Inc. and other related entities.

It is expected that the proposed Arrangement will be effective after the market close on November 24, 2023 , subject to satisfying residual closing conditions.

In anticipation of the completion of the Arrangement, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is implementing the following special trading and settlement rules for all Securities ("PVF.UN", "PVF.PR.U", "PVF.WT") and will trade for cash on November 23 and November 24, 2023 .

MANDATORY TRADING AND SETTLEMENT RULES:

November 23, 2023 - TO SETTLE – November 24, 2023
November 24, 2023 - TO SETTLE – November 24, 2023

For more information, please see the LP's news releases dated September 22, 2023 , November 15, 2023 and the LP's information circular dated September 29, 2023 posted on SEDAR+.

A further bulletin will be issued by the Exchange for additional details about the Arrangement and listing of the replacement securities.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0017
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")
ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Amalgamation:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement dated August 30, 2023 , among Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation ("Outcrop"), 1433180 B .C. Ltd ("1433180"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop, and Zacapa Resources Ltd. ("Zacapa").

On November 21, 2023 , pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation under section 269 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ), 1433180 and Zacapa have amalgamated as one corporation ("Amalco"), on the following basis (the "Transaction"):

  1. The common shares of Zacapa (the "Zacapa Shares") were exchanged for common shares of Outcrop on a four-for-one (4:1) basis.
  2. All outstanding options, warrants to purchase Zacapa Shares and deferred share units (the "Zacapa Options", "Zacapa Warrants" and "Zacapa DSUs", respectively) were, pursuant to their respective terms, exchanged into options, warrants and deferred share units respectively of Outcrop on a four-for-one (4:1) basis and otherwise on equivalent terms as the terms of the Zacapa Options, Zacapa Warrants and Zacapa DSUs, respectively; and
  3. Outcrop became the registered holder of common shares of Amalco, and Amalco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Outcrop.

The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of Zacapa at the Special Meeting of Zacapa shareholders held on November 16, 2023 .

For further information regarding the Transaction, please refer to Zacapa's Information Circular dated October 13, 2023 and filed on SEDAR+

Post-Amalgamation details of Outcrop:

Capitalization:

unlimited         shares with no par value of which


249,429,636    shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

OCG (no change)

CUSIP:

69002Q105 (no change)

Delisting of Zacapa Resources Ltd.:

Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of Zacapa will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Wednesday, November 22, 2023 .

________________________________________

23/11/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2023-0018
BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST , Nov. 21, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0019
CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated September 25, 2023 between the Company, an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and the shareholders of the Vendor pursuant to which the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Vendor. The Vendor owns 100% of the right, title and interest to the Copper Dome South claims, located near Princeton, British Columbia (the "Property").

By way of consideration, the Company will issue 12,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the shareholders of the Vendor and make a cash payment of $20,000 to a shareholder of the Vendor (the "Shareholder"). In addition, the Company will make a further cash payment of $20,000 within six months of the closing to the Shareholder. The Consideration Shares issued are issued at a deemed value of nine cents per Consideration Share.

The Copper Dome South claims are subject to (i) a 3% net smelter royalty to be granted in favour of the Shareholder pursuant to a royalty agreement to be entered into; (ii) if the Company drills 0.15% copper or greater at the Property over a 100 metre or greater interval length, the Company shall issue an additional 1,000,000 common shares to the Shareholder; and (iii) if a preliminary economic assessment is completed on the Property, the Company shall issue an additional 1,000,000 common shares to the Shareholder.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$40,000

12,000,000 common shares

2,000,000 common shares (additional)

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2023 .

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0020
CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Convertible Debenture

$365,000



Conversion Price:

Convertible into units consisting of 7,300,000 common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date:

12 months from issuance



Warrants

7,300,000 detachable warrants. Each warrant will have a term of 12 months from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share.  The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.06.



Interest rate:

9% per annum



Number of Placees:

7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

800,000 units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

455,000

1,365,000


Finders are paid 455,000 units, and 455,000 finder warrants exercisable into units. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit same as the offering at the price of $0.05 for a one-year period. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for a one-year period.

The Company issued a news release on October 27, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0021
DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 13, 2023 , and amended October 19, 2023 .

Convertible Debenture

$20,632,000



Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares consisting of up to a maximum of 45,848,888 common shares at a conversion price of $0.45 per common share of principal outstanding.



Maturity date:

October 19, 2028



Warrants

N/A



Interest rate:

12% per annum payable in cash; commencing on January 31, 2025 the company will pay a gold premium on the principal amount of the debentures in cash quarterly. The gold premium will be calculated as a percentage equal to 25% of (i) the amount, if any, by which the London P.M. Fix on the quarterly measurement date exceeds $1,800 (U.S.) (the floor price) divided by (ii) the floor price.



Number of  Placees:

53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate $ of Debentures




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

$7,944,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

7

$430,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$510,000

N/A

N/A


The Company issued news releases on October 19, 2023 and November 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0022
GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST , Nov. 21, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0023
INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

7,999,999 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share

Warrants:

3,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,999,999 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Shares:

8,275,864 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.145 per share

Warrants:

4,137,932 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,137,932 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

7,017,531

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

366,666


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

26,305

NA

181,417


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0024
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ("PTU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST , Nov. 20, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0025
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated August 31, 2023 ("Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Optionor will grant the Company the option to acquire up to a 20% interest in the Optionor's 50% interest in the Eldorado Option in consideration of cash and eligible exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") according to the following earn-in schedule:

(i) An 8% interest by Dec 31, 2023 : $50,000 cash, plus a minimum of $600,000 of Expenditures;

(ii) An aggregate 12% interest by Dec 31, 2023 : An aggregate of $900,000 of Expenditures;

(iii) An aggregate 16% interest by Dec 31, 2023 : An aggregate of $1,200,000 of Expenditures;

(iv) An aggregate 20% interest by Dec 31, 2023 : An aggregate of $1,500,000 of Expenditures.

The Optionor will have the right to request that the Expenditures be filed as assessment work with the applicable government registry to maintain the property in good standing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 , and November 20, 2023 .

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2023-0026

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

363,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Number of Placees:

5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

96,666

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

200,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$480

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 22, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/21/c7671.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the exploration program for the Hook Lake Project for the upcoming winter season. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024. The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This past winter's program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire Deposit. As a matter of fact, hole CRT23-05 delivered the project's highest uranium grade outside of the Spitfire Deposit" said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We are anxious to follow up on this radioactivity to determine whether we are coming into a prominent area of mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Expands Tabbernor Footprint

Purepoint Uranium Expands Tabbernor Footprint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported that, following the completion of its recently announced airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics (MobileMT) survey on the Tabbernor Project, the Company added approximately 8,865 hectares to the property.

"The initial data from our recently completed MobileMT survey not only confirmed the Central electromagnetic (EM) conductor but identified a significant EM anomaly continuing to the east beyond our claim line which we have now acquired," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "The original three Tabbernor properties were staked based on the geological intersection of the north-south Tabbernor fault system and major deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Additional land was staked before last year's geophysical survey to capture all of the Central EM conductor that crosscut and possibly extended beyond the projects. The Central EM conductor on our Tabbernor project is now known to stretch for just over 50 kilometres."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update on its current exploration activities and plans for the coming winter season. As the price of uranium continues to rise, Purepoint is placing considerable emphasis on ensuring that it will be able to maximize the 2024 exploration drilling across its considerable portfolio of advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin.

"Our focus this fall has been to complete all work necessary to bring our entire portfolio to a drill ready state," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "The company has clearly defined dozens of targets and it is our objective to drill as many as possible over the coming 12 to 18 months."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

  • Mineralization confirmed with 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 m at 32 m true vertical depth
  • Additional shallow mineralization of 0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth which includes high-grade intersection of 1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m
  • 2 of 4 drill holes with mineralization starting within 40 metres of surface
  • Assays pending from 11 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 4 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 11 drill holes to be released, including those with the highest radioactivity results.

"Drill hole AK23-112 confirms Pod 7 as ACKIO's second zone of near-surface uranium mineralization. After the overburden, AK23-112 immediately penetrated mineralized bedrock, returning a significant concentration of 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 meters at a true vertical depth of 32.0 meters. The same drill hole cut a broad mineralized intercept (0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth) with high-grade uranium (1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m) within 20 m of the upper intersection. Analysis of these results may suggest we have overlooked the potential for other lenses and sructures to be mineralized up to the base of the overburden. Our primary aim is to delineate the expansive scope of the ACKIO uranium system. While the near-surface mineralization remains under-explored, the system remains largely untested at depth. The potential for an extensive and robust uranium mineralized system within ACKIO is very exciting," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Gravity Survey Highlights Numerous Targets Coincident with Regional Fault Structures and Mineralization

Winter Drilling Program Planned for Q1 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the second set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the Saddle zone reports 4 holes containing multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness which is potentially amenable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. Additionally, a new and deeper uranium-bearing horizon has been discovered in the Fort Union Formation, located below the historic mineralization in the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") and Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel") are pleased to announce that further to CanAlaska's press releases dated September 5, 2023 and October 26, 2023, the plan of arrangement spin-out transaction (the "Arrangement") has closed effective November 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

Completion of the Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement dated September 1, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), entered into between the CanAlaska and Core Nickel, was approved by the shareholders of CanAlaska (the "CanAlaska Shareholders") on October 25, 2023; by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 31, 2023, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2023 Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today initial results from the first 12 holes of its drill program designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 5 holes contain high-grade uranium mineralization suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

