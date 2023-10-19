Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC. ("GHR.H")
[formerly Golden Harp Resources Inc. ("GHR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Golden Harp Resources Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 23, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 23, 2023 , the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GHR to GHR.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN.H")
[formerly Kenadyr Metals Corp. ("KEN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 23, 2023 , the securities of the Company will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 16, 2022 , a news release was issued on July 11, 2023 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Kenadyr MetalsCorp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 23, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 20, 2023 , the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KEN to KEN.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors September 22, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 23, 2023 , the common shares of Leviathan Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


19,944,764  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

180,000  shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

LVX (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

52737K205 (new)

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275
Payable Date: November 15, 2023
Record Date: October 31, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2023

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX.H")

Kiplin Metals Inc.TSXV:KIPBattery Metals Investing
KIP:CA
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Comments on Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 4, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has observed a significant increase in activity surrounding its Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project. Located in Saskatchewan, the project sits in a highly prospective area with neighboring companies Orano Canada, Cameco Corp., Stallion Discovery Corp., and Canalaska Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its April 20, 2023, January 19, 2023 and November 16, 2022 news releases, that it has signed a commitment letter with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") to increase the Company's existing convertible credit facility from C$5,000,000 to C$10,000,000 (the "Loan Amendment"). Gleason & Sons LLC is controlled by Stefan Gleason, a significant shareholder and Board Observer of Electric Royalties

The credit facility will be secured by: (i) a portion of the Company's existing royalty portfolio (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Penouta Mine in Spain, 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Kenbridge nickel project in Canada, the sliding scale Gross Metals Royalty on the Middle Tennessee Mine in the United States, 0.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the Authier lithium project in Canada and 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Canada); and (ii) a lien against the Company's present and future rights in additional royalties acquired using funds advanced under the credit facility, if any.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Rincon West Lithium Project in Salta Province Argentina . In July 2023 the Company received the environmental permit to begin exploring the contiguous Rinconcita II concession, representing the eastward extension of the project over the salt flat. The Company subsequently completed 12 line-km of ground geophysical surveys on the property and mobilized a diamond drill rig to site. The drill is currently executing the second hole of a six-hole exploration program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"The Rinconcita II property extends our holdings eastwards over the salt flat and has not previously been explored. The new CSAMT geophysics demonstrate that all parts of this block exhibit extremely low electrical resistivities at depth, consistent with the presence of brine-saturated formations. The current drill program is intended to verify the presence and lithium grades of these brines, in order to incorporate them into the resource model we are building for Rincon West." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

Nikolaos Cacos , CEO of Argentina Lithium adds "The USD 90MM equivalent investment in our company by automotive giant Stellantis comes with the mandate to accelerate exploration at our core projects, with the aim of advancing to the assessment of development potential as quickly as possible. We anticipate increasing the scale and number of our exploration programs as permits are received for our projects. This is a big undertaking, and we are now well financed to aggressively move forward with this work."

The 460.5 hectares Rinconcita II mining concession is contiguous to the Company's Rincon West Project, extending the project area eastwards over the salt flat towards Rio Tinto's Rincon Project (see Figure 1 ). In July 2023 , the Company completed 12 line-km of Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysics surveys over the Rinconcita II property, demonstrating the presence of extremely conductive strata (low resistivity) at less than 100 metres below surface, consistent with formations saturated with lithium-bearing brines. With these results in-hand, the Company has engaged AGV Falcon Drilling SRL to drill-test the property to confirm the presence of enriched brines at depth. With supervision from LIT's geological team, the brines will be sampled for laboratory analysis, and the core samples extracted during diamond drilling will be tested to determine formation porosity and Relative Brine Recovery. The Company anticipates five diamond drill holes to be followed by one rotary drill well for pump testing during this campaign. The Company completed the first hole of this campaign during September 2023 , and has now begun drilling the second exploration hole. Figure 1 shows completed drill holes in red, and the current drill platform is shown in blue. The northern Paso de Sico concession block is currently undrilled and is undergoing permitting required for exploration geophysics and drilling.

The results of the successful drill program on the initial Villanoveño II block were announced previously (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 and May 31, 2023 ), with highlights summarized in Table 1.

Table 1:  Summary of key results from initial Villanoveño II drill program at Rincon West

East

North

Elevation

Sample interval (m)

Lithium

News release

UTM Zone19S WGS84

(m)

From

To

Thickness

Range (mg/litre)

date

RW-DDH-001

3747

73.3

156

82.7

241 to 380

13 July, 2022

681437E

7339184N







RW-DDH-002

3761

182

305

123

337 to 367

3 Oct., 2022

682198E

7337700N







RW-DDH-003

3799

299

353

54

152

25 Oct., 2022

682231E

7335900N







RW-DDH-004

3744

95

227

132

334 to 393

25 Oct., 2022

682086E

7338774N







RW-DDH-005

3808

194

260

66

168 to 209

26 Jan., 2023

680426E

7336767N







RW-DDH-006

3764

167

320

153

329 to 393

26 Jan., 2023

681291E

7338205N







RW-DDH-007

3775

143

321

178

241 to 340

23 Apr., 2023

681453E

7337379N


-30 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-008

3781

140

212

72

228 to 355

23 Apr., 2023

680688E

7337736N


-27 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-009

3771

83

341

258

287 to 402

31 May, 2023

680579E

7339278N


-2 lengths (33 and 44 m) of






interval not sampled



*All drilling was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying, resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence.

Rincon West Project

The following summarizes the properties held within the Rincon West Project. Villanoveño II and Demasia Villanoveño II, totaling 2491 hectares, are held under an option whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release . Argentina Lithium has also purchased the 460.5 hectare Rinconcita II property, adjacent to Villanoveño II (see August 25, 2022 News Release ). The Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions, the "Paso de Sico" option, totalling 791.3 hectares in the northern part of the Salar de Rincon (see October 6, 2022 News Release ).

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and the Principal of Atacama Water, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-commences-drilling-on-the-eastern-extension-of-rincon-west-project-301961613.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c1497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Trading resumes in:

Company: Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Ontario Building up Critical Minerals Supply Chain

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

  • Alpha recommends that Alpha shareholders tender their shares in advance of the October 20 th deadline.
  • Alpha's Board and Management have indicated to the Company that they intend to tender to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.
  • PI Financial Corp. has confirmed that the Revised Tecpetrol Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") or the (" Company ") is issuing a reminder to shareholders to tender their shares in advance of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, as of October 17, 2023, each of the directors and officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×