TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 8, 2022 , the Company has changed its name to Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 4, 2023 , the common shares of Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing' company.

Capitalization:

500,000,000

shares with no par value of which


153,693,074

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

26,313,750

common shares




Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company


Trading Symbol:

OSIX

(NEW)

CUSIP Number:

001194828

(NEW)

_____________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN ") ("PINE.U ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CAD unit: Cdn$0.0003
Distribution per USD unit: Cdn$0.0003
Payable Date: May 15, 2023
Record Date: May 8, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: May 5, 2023

_______________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday May 4, 2023 , trading in the shares of Railtown Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2023 , the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction with Selten Metal Inc.

________________________________________

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 1, 2023 , and the Company's press release dated May 1, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 directors.

_______________________________________

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. ("SGD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Thursday , May 4, 2023 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization:                                       Unlimited  common shares with no par value of which

140,040,956  common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:                                7,695,000  common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow

Transfer Agent:                                       Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol:                                      SGD
CUSIP Number:                                      83342V104

Company Contact:

Scott Berdahl

Company Address:

1012 – 1030 West Georgia Street
Vancouver BC
V6E 2Y3

Company Phone Number:

(778) 650 5485

Company Email Address:

info@snowlinegold.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 12, 2022 and the Company's news release dated March 16, 2023 , effective at the open on Thursday, May 4, 2023 , the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

23/05/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment BULLETIN
DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement originally announced on February 24, 2022 , the Exchange has consented to the amendments of the convertible debentures as mentioned below:

Convertible Debentures

$5,000,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures (unchanged)



Original Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.30 per common share



Amended Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.25 per common share



Original interest rate terms:

10% per annum



Amended interest rate terms:

Canadian Western Bank Prime Rate + 6.2% per annum, compounded annually,
payable monthly in arrears. Not to exceed 24% annually together with any
applicable royalty payments.



Original Maturity Date:

Minimum 3 years with a maximum of 5 years from the date of issuance.



Amended Maturity Date:

5 years from the original date of issuance

All other terms remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 2, 2023 .

________________________________________

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    100,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Number of Placees:       27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / Pro Group=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [3
Placees]

I

7,940,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$93,900

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Indenture Warrants:


# of Warrants:

5,047,016



Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 29, 2023 (Unchanged)



Forced Exercise Provision:

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or
greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the
warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;
otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31 st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$1.00



New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20 (New)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated November 29, 2021 , which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 2, 2022 .

________________________________________

GAMESQUARE HOLDINGS INC. ("GAME ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$305,137 and litigation with an arm's length party.

Number of Creditors:     2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 15 , 2023.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC.  ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. ("ILI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

6,180,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.115 per share



Number of Shares:

48,820,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.1725 per share



Number of Placees:

11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA





The Company issued a news release on April 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

17,600,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Warrants:

8,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA





The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2023 and March 13, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

24,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

24,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued news releases on March 27, 2023 and April 20, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive agreement dated March 28, 2023 (the " Agreement "), between Satori Resources Inc. (the " Company "), Apollo Exploration Inc. (" Apollo ") and an arm's length seller (the " Seller "). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 60,000,000 common shares (at a deemed price of $0.05 per share) to the Seller to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Apollo.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023 , March 31, 2023 , April 25, 2023 , and the Company's Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2023 (filed on SEDAR).

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 and April 27, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture:

USD$225,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 1,370,455 common shares at a conversion price of CDN$0.22
principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date:

61 days from date of issuance



Interest Rate:

2% per month on the outstanding principal for one month, which begins to accrue after 30 days from date of issuance



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 29, 2023 and April 4, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

19,625,000 non-flow-through common shares
11,914,200 flow-through common shares
6,700,000 charity-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per non-flow-through common share
$0.17 per flow-through common share
$0.225 per charity flow-through common share



Warrants:

38,239,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,239,200 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 until April 17, 2025



Number of Placees:

91 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

936,700





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$295,000

N/A

1,775,834





Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share until October 17, 2024 .

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release on April 17, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 262,192 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$100,000 .

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length
Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A






Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 01, 2023 . The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:24 a.m. PST, May 2, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c6472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

