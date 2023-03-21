SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 17 , 2023 against the following company indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

MLY

2

Multi-Metal Development Ltd.

A Material Change Report and news
release for their first time disclosure of
mineral reserves, as required to be filed
under section 7.1 of National Instrument
51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

2023/03/17


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC ")
[formerly Millrock Resources Inc. ("MRO ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023 April 11, 2012
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors dated March 1, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening March 22, 2023 , the common shares of Alaska Energy Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Millrock Resources Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration and Development" company.

Post – Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which


15,617,239  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

N/A



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

AEMC                    New

CUSIP Number:

01169F101            New

________________________________________

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 4, 2022 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Quebec Securities Commission dated August 3, 2022 , has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR » ou la « Société »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Réadmission à la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN :  20 mars 2023
Bourse de croissance TSX – Société de groupe 2

Comme suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 4 août 2022, la Bourse a été informée de la révocation de l'interdiction d'opérations prononcée par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec le 3 août 2022.

Dès l'ouverture de la séance du mercredi 22 mars 2023 , la négociation des titres de la Société sera rétablie.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced December 5, 2022 , and March 17, 2023 and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance.  There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.  SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

23/03/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Alianza Minerals LTD. ("ANZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share to March 15 , 2023

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of 0.10  per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on February 15, 2023, and expired on March 15, 2023.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 439,300 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $21,965 .00 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing  439,300 Common Shares and 439,300 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:

439,300 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):

$0.05 per common share



Incentive Warrants:

439,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 439,300 shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:

at a price of $0.10 per share until March 10, 2025



Number of Placees:

1 Placee


All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program expired on March 15 , 2023.  For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 17, 2023 .

________________________________________

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 64,285,714 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per common share and 64,285,714 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $4,500,000 from a previously issued mortgage loan.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Warrants:

64,285,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 64,285,714 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.125 for a three-year period


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Subscription Agreement and Convertible Loan Agreement both dated February 1, 2023 , as well as, the Shareholders' Agreement, and Cooperation Agreement dated March 15, 2023 (the "Agreements") between the Company ("Mkango"), Maginito Limited ("Maginito", a wholly owned subsidiary of Mkango) and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser").  Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Purchaser will acquire 10% interest in Maginito Limited for 1,500,000 pound-sterling (approximately CDN$2,500,000 ).  Under the 2,000,000 pound-sterling (approximately CDN$3,300,000 ) Convertible Loan, the Purchaser has the right to either convert the Convertible Loan into Mkango shares at 27 pence per share or into 10.6% interest in Maginito shares. If the Purchaser chooses the option to convert the loan into Maginito shares, the Purchaser will hold a 20.6% interest in Maginito.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 16, 2023 .

________________________________________

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 06, 2023 , between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Ophir Gold Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 3 mining claims located in James Bay , in Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the properties by issuing 225,000 common shares to the Vendor. In addition, the vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty (NSR) on the claims, while the company shall have the option to purchase back three-quarters of the NSR, thereby reducing it to 0.5 percent, for $ 1.5 million .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 07, 2023 .

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 3, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

3,692,502 units



Purchase Price:

$0.75 per unit



Warrants:

1,846,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,846,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,333,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$3,330

N/A

N/A


Finder's Warrants Terms:                       N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 16 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

18,436,614 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

18,436,614 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,436,614 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

45 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

2,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

2,150,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$21,172

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH") ("TOH.W ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, March 20, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an agreement of purchase and sale (the "Agreement") dated December 8, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor").  Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain oil and gas assets (the "Assets") in the Pincher Creek area of Alberta from the Vendor.

As total consideration, the Company will issue 10,000,000 Units, at a deemed price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants will be exercisable at $0.30 per Common Share for a period of three years from the closing date of the acquisition.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2022 and March 20, 2023 .

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated March 17, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement announced on March 24, 2021 :

Number of Amended Warrants:

2,500,000

Original Expiry Date:

March 31, 2023

New Expiry Date:

April 1, 2024


All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, March 20, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) wishes to announce that during the current quarter, the Company received in excess of $240,000 from its partners for property payments, a reclamation bond refund as well as from the early warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") as described in its press releases dated February 8, 2023 and February 13, 2023

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that its proposal for drilling at the Twin Canyon Project in southwest Colorado has been approved by the United States Forest Service and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, subject to certain standard operating conditions and placement of a $18,104 bond. Alianza has now received all necessary permits to conduct a proposed 13 hole drill program from 8 drill pads, totalling approximately 3,950 metres of drilling

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

The issuer will resume trading on March 16, 2023.

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Trading resumes in:

Company: Torrent Gold Inc.

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 2,894 hectares from 1,856 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.. Moray exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Current annual gold production at Young-Davidson runs 190,000 to 200,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold ("gt Au"), generating in excess of US$100 million of free cash flow annually at current gold prices.

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that drilling will begin shortly on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. A technical crew will be mobilized next week in preparation for the Company's planned 2023 drilling program.

The first phase of drilling will focus on definition and expansion of the high-grade gold intercepts (see Table 1) and interpreted high-grade gold shoots at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The LGZ is Puma's main area of focus. The zone currently covers 750 m of strike, a 75 m width, and has been defined to a depth of ~100 m.

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Peruvian Technical Services Provider for Development at Lucero

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Peruvian Technical Services Provider for Development at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team.  The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO, NYSE American: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. B2Gold will be the purchaser of common shares of the Company on the back end of an initial non-brokered flow-through private placement arranged by Snowline. Pursuant to the initial non-brokered private placement, up to 3,941,048 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") will be issued at a price of C$4.862 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$19,161,375 (the "Offering

