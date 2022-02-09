New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Riverview, Florida . Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 . This is Trulieve's 112 th dispensary in Florida ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX