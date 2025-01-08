Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Maricopa, Arizona

New Pinal County location will host grand opening celebration Saturday, January 11 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Maricopa, Arizona .

The new Trulieve Maricopa, located at 44405 West Honeycutt Avenue, will be open 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, January 11 , followed by a grand opening celebration featuring food trucks, music, partner giveaways, and special discounts.

"We are proud to bring Trulieve's high-quality, affordable products and elite customer experience to Maricopa ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are committed to helping customers in western Pinal County enhance their lives through cannabis."

The new Trulieve Maricopa, located at 44405 West Honeycutt Avenue, will be open 8 a.m. 10 p.m. seven days a week, carrying a wide variety of Trulieve in-house brands including Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, Loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One, as well as a broad assortment of products from popular partner brands.

In Arizona , Trulieve operates dispensaries in Apache Junction , Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Maricopa , Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Sierra Vista , Tempe , and Tucson .

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve Announces January 2025 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in January.

  • 27 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 17, 2025 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a presentation and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cannabis Round-Up: Rescheduling Stalls in the US, Banking Reform Hits Another Setback

Cannabis Round-Up: Rescheduling Stalls in the US, Banking Reform Hits Another Setback

The final month of 2024 saw many long-term issues in the US cannabis industry stay unresolved.

Rescheduling is still in the works, and banking reform in the country has hit another roadblock.

Read on for more details on how these situations developed in December and how they may play out in the new year.

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf.

10 Biggest Cannabis Stocks in the US and Canada

2024 saw the cannabis industry grappling with persistent challenges, mirroring those of the preceding two years. The absence of meaningful regulatory reform in both the US and Canada continues to stifle market growth

There was some positive momentum in the US as new markets entered the industry and the US Drug Enforcement Administration moved to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III; however, subsequent roadblocks suggest the process could take longer than industry hopefuls originally anticipated.

Cannabis companies in the sector continue to move forward and develop their offerings, and with potential catalysts ahead some investors are interested in getting involved. Looking at the key players is often a good place to get started, so this list of US and Canadian cannabis stocks covers the companies with the largest presence in two major cannabis ETFs.

This list of the biggest publicly traded cannabis companies was put together based on the top-weighted cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of December 23, 2024. Share price information for the companies was accurate as of that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis plant under fluorescent light.

Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for Cannabis in 2025

2025 could be a year of transformation for the cannabis industry.

With rescheduling potentially on the horizon in the US, a new era of opportunity awaits. However, with a new president set to take the helm in January, uncertainty and key challenges remain for market participants.

Read on to learn more about trends that could shape the cannabis market in what may be a critical year.

Keep reading...Show less

