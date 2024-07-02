Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Homosassa, Florida

New Citrus County location will host grand opening celebration on Friday, July 5th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Homosassa, Florida .

Trulieve Homosassa, located at 5679 S Suncoast Blvd, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

A grand opening celebration will be held this Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are excited to open our first dispensary in Homosassa , providing medical cannabis to patients in Citrus County ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This convenient location offers patients high-quality branded products and world class customer experiences."

Trulieve Homosassa, located at 5679 S Suncoast Blvd, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new location will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-homosassa-florida-302187507.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/02/c1548.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis plant.

What Would US Cannabis Rescheduling Mean for Stocks and Investors?

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has initiated proceedings to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III substance, marking a significant step towards cannabis reform in the country.

After months of deliberation, the Associated Press reported on April 30 that the DEA would move to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I, a category it currently shares with heroin and methamphetamines, to Schedule III, which is reserved for substances with low potential for dependence and accepted medical use.

The move from the DEA comes almost a year after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suggested that cannabis be reclassified on August 29, 2023. In December 2023, the DEA sent a letter to Congress in which it indicated its intent to review the evidence provided by the HHS. This was followed by months of evaluation and consideration by the DEA, as well as discussions and advocacy for cannabis reform by lawmakers and other stakeholders.

Keep reading...Show less

