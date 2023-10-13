Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Melbourne, Florida

New location celebrates grand opening and offers improved convenience for Florida Space Coast patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical cannabis dispensary in Melbourne, Florida .

The new location at 1921 Alma Drive, less than one mile from Interstate 95, offers greater convenience to patients in southern Brevard County . Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration at the new location beginning at 9 a.m. , Friday, October 20 , with partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are committed to finding the most convenient locations to best serve our Florida patients," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This relocation improves our ability to offer our broad assortment of products and first-class customer service to the Melbourne community."

The new Melbourne location will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays . Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, Trulieve's portfolio of popular in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida, and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Trulieve Announces Filing of Amended Federal Tax Returns Claiming $143 Million Refund

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the filing of amended federal tax returns with refund claims for several of the Company's business entities for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. In total, the Company is claiming a refund of $143 million from taxes paid which the Company believes it does not owe, although there is no guarantee of receipt. This determination is supported by legal interpretations that challenge the Company's tax liability under Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company's beliefs regarding taxes it does not owe and its entitlement to the refund. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. Achieves Remission In 80% Of First Five Patients In Phase II Clinical Trial

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that wholly- owned psychedelics subsidiary, Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. (‘Halucenex’) has achieved encouraging preliminary results record in the first five patients taking part in the Company’s phase II clinical trial exploring the use of psilocybin in the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (‘PTSD’). The Company provides the following information in compliance with section 4.2 of the Code of Best Practice for Reporting by Life Science Companies (Second Edition).

Goodness Growth Holdings and Grown Rogue International Announce the Completed Issuance of Warrants

Goodness Growth and Grown Rogue each issued warrants to the other to purchase listed shares

Issuances were announced in May at the same time as a strategic agreement between the Parties

cannabis plant

5 Biggest Cannabis ETFs in 2023

Cannabis stocks are getting a lot of attention, but what about cannabis exchange-traded funds (ETFs)?

Now that the cannabis industry is beginning to mature, these cannabis-focused investment vehicles have become a budding part of the overall market. Understandably, investors may have a few questions about what cannabis ETFs are on offer, what assets they hold and what the key differences are between the various funds available.

Read on to learn more about the pros and cons of investing in cannabis ETFs and for a look at five available options.

Cronos brand Spinach® Wins Best Pre-Roll at Grow Up Awards

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, is pleased to announce its Spinach® brand won "Best Pre-Roll" at the Grow Up Awards this past Sunday for its Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO infused pre-rolls . The annual Grow Up Awards celebrate excellence in the cannabis industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovation in a variety of cannabis-related categories.

"Spinach® pre-rolls are designed to crank the volume and thrill the senses with cultivars that have flavor-forward, rich terpenes and aroma profiles as well as first in class genetics and unrivaled potency. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Grow Up Awards in this category," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "Winning for our pre-rolls is particularly important for us, as we overhauled our pre-roll portfolio earlier this year to ensure our offerings enhance and elevate the consumer experience. We continue to invest our resources and expertise into expanding our pre-roll innovations and look forward to bringing new, high-quality pre-rolls to market in the coming year. We're grateful to Grow Up for recognizing our pre-rolls and all our employees who work so hard to bring them to market."

Trulieve Announces October 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in October.

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4 , 2023: Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings.

  • EO Nerve 2023, October 20, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

×