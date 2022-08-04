Market NewsInvesting News

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida . Located at 51 N. Doverplum Ave., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sunday .

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

"Trulieve is proud to continue being at the forefront of expanding access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , "Trulieve is committed to investing in the Kissimmee community, as well as offering patients access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Green Thumb Industries Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Canopy Growth Announces Industry Veteran Christelle Gedeon As New Chief Legal Officer

Gedeon's demonstrated cannabis and commercial expertise will further Canopy Growth's Strategy for North American Cannabis Leadership

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is pleased to announce that the appointment of Christelle Gedeon Ph.D., as the Company's new Chief Legal Officer.

Trulieve to Open its First Branded Dispensary in Arizona

Grand opening on August 2 in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row neighborhood

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona . Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. 10 p.m. seven days a week. This is the first cannabis dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix .

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on August 10, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

passcode: 6100603

International: 1-412-317-6061

passcode: 6100603

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/eNPDleGz6oj

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-august-10-2022-301597504.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c6113.html

Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Cannabis-Infused Gummies in Minnesota

The addition of edibles to Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for greater choices for certified cannabis patients

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the addition of cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis.

Cresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 th , 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

