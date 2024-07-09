Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1732811

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1732811

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Second Quarter 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-august-6-2024-302191314.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c4702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hygrovest Limited

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV")is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV encloses the Appendix 4D and financial statements in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 lodged in accordance with ASX LR4.2B.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Reconvene Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it will reconvene its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the reconvened meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Homosassa, Florida

New Citrus County location will host grand opening celebration on Friday, July 5th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Homosassa, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Name Change to Vireo Growth Inc.

Subordinate voting shares expected to begin trading under new ticker symbols on July 8, 2024 –

–Ticker symbol "VREO" on the CSE in Canada (CSE: VREO); "VREOF" on OTCQX Market (OTCQX: VREOF) –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in Madison and Panama City

Grand opening celebrations at both locations Friday, July 5 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of new medical cannabis dispensaries in Madison and Panama City, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Brand Spinach® Celebrates Summer with New Launches

Cronos Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") Spinach ® brand is expanding its portfolio of award-winning and best-selling cannabis products just in time for the summer months. Summer innovations feature new flavors and formats from Cronos' SOURZ by Spinach ® edibles and a premier milled flower product.

The new SOURZ by Spinach ® Fully Blasted gummies offer the same great-tasting SOURZ by Spinach ® flavors, now with 10 mg of THC per piece. The SOURZ by Spinach ® Tropical Party Pack introduces new gummies with bolder tropical flavors, in the distinctive Spinach ® "S" shape. These gummies have a perfect blend of sour and sweet and utilize Cronos' proprietary flavor-masking technology.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×