Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

October 16, 2025
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress at its 100%-owned Table Mountain Silica Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located near Golden, British Columbia (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Table Mountain High Purity Silica Project
Channel Sampling Overview and Update
Among other exploration work, the 2025 program focused on systematic channel sampling across the main quartzite resource zone, where recent geological prospecting identified new exposures of Mount Wilson Formation quartzite.
A total of 47 samples were collected, primarily along two main channel lines at 1-metre intervals (truncated at outcrop edges) covering an area of approximately 2,500 square metres. Channels were oriented perpendicular to bedding to approximate true widths of the silica zones. Sampling locations were positioned to complement the 2024 and 2025 UAV LiDAR surveys and to guide upcoming resource definition and drilling planned for the 2026 field season. Figure 2 below illustrates the sample locations within the mapped quartzite unit.
All samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops for analysis. Analytical results for the samples are anticipated in the coming weeks.
"The samples collected this season are designed to tie directly into the upcoming drill program," said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy Minerals. "They expand coverage across the established resource area, providing the data we need to refine near-future drilling and metallurgical test work."
In addition, UAV LiDAR survey data collected in September 2025 is currently being processed and will be used to finalize drill pad and access engineering, as applicable.
Figure 2. New channel sample locations
About the Table Mountain Project
The Table Mountain Silica Project is located approximately 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., Canada, with excellent year-round road access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway's Golden rail yard. The property covers roughly 2,526 hectares, encompassing up to 11 kilometres of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, with widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. Table Mountain is strategically situated near two established high-purity silica operations - the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz Quarry - both of which demonstrate silica purity greater than 99.6% SiO₂.(1)(2)* This advantageous location highlights the project's potential to become a significant source of high-purity silica in a region known for hosting premium-quality silica deposits.
* Cautionary Note: The QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.
References
- BC MINFILE 082N 001 "MOBERLY"
https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=082N++001
- Sinova Global website
https://sinovaglobal.com/operations/sinova-quartz/
Qualified Person
Technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a director of the property vendor.
About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | President and Director Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
27 April
Troy Minerals
Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.
