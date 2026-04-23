Trigon Metals Announces Completion of Name Change to Safi Silver

Trigon Metals Announces Completion of Name Change to Safi Silver

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCPK: PNTZF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a short-form vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Safi Silver Corp., effective April 1, 2026 (the "Amalgamation"). In connection with the Amalgamation, the Company has changed its name to " Safi Silver Corp ." (the "Name Change"), subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") (Please see the Company's press releases dated April 1, 2026 and April 2, 2026 for further details regarding the Amalgamation and Name Change").

The Company's trading symbol on the TSXV will also change to " SF " (the "Ticker Change") and the Company's trading symbol on the OTC Markets (OTC Pink) will remain unchanged. The Company's common shares will begin trading under the name "Safi Silver Corp." and the "SF" ticker, effective April 28, 2026.

The Amalgamation was undertaken to simplify the corporate structure of the Company and to reduce administrative costs.

No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the Amalgamation and the Company's share capital will remain unchanged. There will not be a consolidation of the Company's common shares in connection with the Amalgamation and the Name Change. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the subsidiary will be cancelled, and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the subsidiary will be assumed by the Company. The Amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of the Company, and the common shares of the company will continue to be listed on the TSXV.

Pursuant to the Name Change, no action will be required by existing shareholders nor will any certificates representing common shares of the Company be affected or need to be exchanged. A new CUSIP number, 78657T108, has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

The Amalgamation, Name Change and Ticker Change were approved by the Company's board of directors and the Name Change was previously approved by shareholders of the Company, including disinterested shareholders. Concurrent with the Amalgamation and Name Change, the Company filed articles of amendment, effective April 1, 2026, with Corporations Canada.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company has launched its new website, www.safisilver.com .

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana , which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill , a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Amalgamation, Name Change and Ticker Change, the Company's rebranding, the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic focus on its Moroccan silver projects, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:
+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127
IR@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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