Trident Resources Announces Strategic Appointment of David Chan, P.Geo as Technical Advisor

Trident Resources Announces Strategic Appointment of David Chan, P.Geo as Technical Advisor

Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David T.M. Chan, B.Sc., P.Geo., as Technical Advisor, effective immediately.

Mr. Chan is a Professional Geoscientist and NI 43-101 Qualified Person with more than 36 years of international experience in mineral exploration, resource estimation, and geological modelling. He has worked across uranium, gold, and porphyry systems and is recognized for advancing projects through effective targeting, data integration, and geological interpretation.

Mr. Chan brings direct exploration and geological experience within the La Ronge Gold Belt, including prior work at and around the Company's flagship Contact Lake Mine. During his tenure with Cameco, he was involved in geological work at Contact Lake that provided him with a strong understanding of the deposit's structural controls and mineralization styles. This experience positions him well to help identify new exploration targets and expansion opportunities both along strike and at depth.

In addition to his work at Contact Lake, Mr. Chan has led and supported exploration programs across northern Saskatchewan, including within the La Ronge Belt, where he advanced multiple gold prospects through drilling and geological modelling toward resource definition. His experience in target generation, drill program design, and interpretation of structurally controlled gold systems will support Trident's strategy of expanding known mineralization and unlocking district-scale potential.

Mr. Chan has also contributed to major mining operations, including the McArthur River Mine, where his work in geological modelling and data validation supported improved understanding of complex mineralized systems. This combination of technical rigor and exploration insight will be directly applied to advancing Trident's assets. Mr. Chan is a professional geologist with over 36 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, with a track record of delivering high-confidence resource estimates and advancing projects from exploration through to production.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO and Director, stated: "We are pleased to welcome David as Strategic Advisor. What stands out is not only his depth of experience, but his direct history working in the La Ronge Gold Belt and familiarity with Contact Lake. That context is incredibly valuable as we continue to build scale in the district. We look forward to leveraging his technical insight, business acumen, and network as we execute on our plans for the year ahead."

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent "Qualified Person" under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement, expected results from the current drill program at Contact Lake Gold Project, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.


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