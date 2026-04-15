Trident Intersects 4.61 g/t Au over 38.48m from 77.00m, including 5.48 g/t over 26.14m from Hole 26028 - 200m ENE of 2025 Drilling. Hole 26025 intersects 11.97 g/t over 10.70m from 324.20m at Contact Lake, Expands Winter Drill Program