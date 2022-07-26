GamingInvesting News

Building a Safe, Inclusive, and Fun Environment

TranX announced the launch of its new dating app specifically created for the transgender community and their admirers. A digital location for thousands of transgender people looking to meet others, TranX features full profiles that are more than just a picture and a name. Using a series of questions to put users at ease, TranX profiles give a better snapshot into each user without sacrificing privacy. And with easy-to-use text and video chatting, TranX facilitates quick communication once users are ready to talk. TranX is available for download via the App Store and Google Play .

"We really have created the best app out there to serve the transgender community," said TranX. "We understand that it's very hard for transgender people to find friends, romance, or LTRs in the real world, or even during online dating. So, we're specifically geared to be very welcoming to our transgender clients, of course, but also to their admirers. And TranX is a premium dating app for cross dressers, bisexuals, and many others who all share one passion: their love and appreciation for the unique, distinctive beauty of trans people."

TranX – Major App Features

  • A wide variety of members, including: MTF, FTM, pre or post op, androgynous, intersex, bisexual, crossdressers, and cis.
  • Full profiles, regularly screened to prevent bots, cat-fishing, and other scammers.
  • Fully supported in-app video and text chatting.
TranX – 5-Star Rave Reviews

"Other dating apps don't come close. The functionality of TranX is better, the users are more real and engaged, and TranX does not seem algorithm-drunk or money-focused. In a short time, I've met really lovely women here and value the connections we've made ... TranX is far and away more useable and satisfying than other dating apps." E. Christon

"Tried all the other miserable dating apps with no luck at all. Transgender Dating is way less shallow and sets everyone up to have better matches, the way the prompts and bio stuff works. I met someone amazing after about a week on the app, we went out, we both deleted a few weeks later, and we've just moved into a cozy little house together. I doubt we would have ever met or fallen in love without TranX…" –G. Frigot

"Better than the rest. I have tried others dating apps and this one is the best and finally what I was looking for. Bumble, for example, it's hard to match; on Tinder, you get more matches but usually they are not quality matches (and there are fake accounts as well). With TranX, I felt comfortable immediately. I matched with real people, and it's easy to start a conversation. Most people on TranX are willing to have a serious conversation. I really like that people answer a couple questions in their profile so you can immediately understand their personality better – whereas other apps are all about the looks..." –M. Blackeby

About TranX

With so many verified beautiful trans members looking for romantic or serious relationships, TranX makes transgender dating and trans relationships easier. Using the security of TranX, you can feel free to be yourself, tell your story, and be comfortable getting to know other members on the app. With state-of-the-art security features and verified, real accounts, TranX has rapidly become the best transgender dating app available. What are you waiting for? Join now and connect with hundreds of thousands of transgender singles, crossdressers, bisexuals, trans men, trans women – local and worldwide. Learn more at: www.GoTranser.com .

Media Contact:
Joyce Liu
+86 17776991804
340925@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tranx-launches-new-video-chat-dating-app-for-transgender-singles-301593292.html

SOURCE TranX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Casa San Matías: The first 100% Mexican tequila company to arrive into the metaverse

  • The metaverse gets its first blue agave field.
  • Casa San Matías purchases its first property in the metaverse in The Sandbox

Casa San Matías, one of the tequila distilleries with the most tradition in Mexico brings the first field of blue agave, from a real 100% Mexican company, to The Sandbox, a metaverse that allows users to buy virtual land and customize it with games and playable experiences.

With the purchase of a property on the platform and the development of immersive experiences, the tequila company seeks to innovate and share the tradition of tequila processes on Web3.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Young gamers are embracing the metaverse

New research from Bain & Company shows young gamers are spending more time and money in the metaverse, paving the way for the future of entertainment

Video games are now the first choice of entertainment for people ages 13 to 17—ranking above social media, TV, music or any other form of media—according to a new study by Bain & Company. These young gamers—from the US to Brazil and China to Japan—are currently spending more time and money in the metaverse than older gamers, and they expect to increase the amount of time they spend there in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Perforce Transforms Digital Asset Management for Gaming Studios and Virtual Effects Creators

Perforce officially releases Helix Digital Asset Management (Helix DAM) to make versioning, review, and sharing of creative assets easier, faster, and more secure.

- Perforce Software, a leading provider of versioning, collaboration, and planning tools across the software development lifecycle, has officially launched a sophisticated solution for artists and designers: Helix DAM (Digital Asset Management). As the latest addition to their Digital Creation and Collaboration suite, Helix DAM lets creative teams in media, entertainment, and game development effectively manage and secure all of their art assets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IMS, an Aleph Group company, partners with Super League Gaming to bring brands to the Metaverse within Roblox

IMS now offering new brand integration opportunities within Roblox, one of the most popular virtual universes for Generation Z

IMS, part of Aleph Group, Inc and global partner of the world's leading digital platforms, announced an exclusive alliance with Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) in Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Uruguay Ecuador Paraguay Central America and Italy which will allow brands throughout the region to take advantage of unique relationships Super League has formed with dozens of talented game developers inside the Roblox metaverse, where millions of players create, share and play in immersive worlds every day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kong Studios Attends Japan's Comic Market , The largest Anime Event in Japan

  • Kong Studios will be attending the world's biggest Manga and Anime convention 'Comic Market' in Japan on both August 13th and 14th, 2022.
  • Cosplay and merch will be displayed and given in the booth which resembles the Inn from 'Guardian Tales'.

- U.S Game Developer Kong Studios will attend Comic Market (a.k.a Comiket), hosted in Japan on both August 13th and 14th, 2022.

Kong Studios Attends Japan's Comic Market (Comiket), The largest Anime Event in Japan

Kong Studios, which is self-publishing the mobile game 'Guardian Tales' in Japan , announced they will attend Comiket to meet with local fans on 26th.

Kong Studios will have a booth resembling the Inn featured in 'Guardian Tales'. Popular characters from the game in Japan will be cosplayed at the booth such as: Miya, Idol Eva, and Mayreel. OST CDs, acrylic figures, and little princess t-shirts will be available for presale for any fans visiting the booth at Comiket.

A representative from Kong Studios stated, "We've prepared various sights and events for our fans and we're planning more events for the future so that we can communicate and create more enjoyable memories with our fans."
'Guardian Tales', a mobile game developed by Kong Studios, has achieved top charts within the Free to Play category for both the Google Play Store (1st) and Apple App Store (1st) after it's official release in Japan . The game has accrued a total of over 3 million downloads within 4 months. The game continues to earn popularity and holds the top ranks for the Google Play Store (1st) and Apple App Store (3rd) in the Top Grossing category in Japan .

Comiket is the world's largest Manga and Anime convention and is held twice a year during the summer and winter seasons. Comiket will host its 100th convention at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) on August 13th and 14th, 2022.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kong-studios-attends-japans-comic-market-comiket-the-largest-anime-event-in-japan-301591136.html

SOURCE Kong Studios

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ultiverse: The Ultimate Metaverse is Dropping the Second Round of Their Highly Anticipated Electric Sheep Genesis!

The long-awaited Electric Sheep x Ultiverse Genesis round two mint has finally arrived. Leading up to this highly anticipated mint, the Ultiverse team have arranged a series of exciting, top-level secret events - in which members will have the opportunity to not only explore what is to come in the Ultiverse, but also reap rewards.

Surrounding the hyped-up cyberpunk style world, the Electric Sheep NFT collection stays true to this theme, immersing itself into an intricate storyline. The main aim of the collection is to deliver a central concept of "self-awareness", broadcasting the Ultiverse's positive message of equality, freedom and independence. Part of the events leading up to the drop will involve the Ultiverse's Terminus City preview, which is set to become one of the first pioneering metaverse platforms utilising world-renowned Unreal Engine 5 - attracting not only gamers into the Ultiverse but investors too, who are taking advantage of the current bear market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×