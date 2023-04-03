Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Base MetalsInvesting News

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a geological study from Terrane Geoscience Inc. ("Terrane") with recommended drill holes for Trailbreaker's 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

While discussing potential deposit models for the project, the report summarized that there is good evidence of a porphyry-epithermal system, as well as possible orogenic-type mineralization. It was also determined that many features of the Swan zone suggest it represents the shallow, lithocap levels of a porphyry copper system.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, "We are very excited to have this study in hand. The Terrane team did an excellent job defining the structure and mineralization at Atsutla. It's a big project, and they were able to confirm many of our suspicions about the nature of mineralization."

The report is the culmination of 2 weeks of targeted geological mapping during the 2022 exploration season. Mappers investigated structure, alteration, and mineralization at the Highlands, Christmas Creek, Willie Jack, and Swan zones. Twenty-six samples were sent for thin section analysis. Products include recommendations for future work on the property.

Of particular interest to Trailbreaker was the alteration mapping conduced at the Swan zone (see Figure 1). It was found that all rock units in the Swan area, except for mafic dikes, are variably altered. Rocks display a strong hydrothermal overprint, which was interpreted to be concentrically zoned. Alteration is weakest at the periphery of the mapping area and intensifies towards the main mineralized zone, grading from phyllic to advanced argillic.

The report discussed possible deposit models for the Atsutla Gold project (Généreux, 2023):

"Results of mapping of the Atsutla West and Swan Zone showed good evidence of a porphyry-epithermal system on the Atsutla Gold Project, as well as possible orogenic-type mineralization. Many features of the Swan Zone suggest it represents the shallow, lithocap levels of a porphyry copper system" .

It was noted that the vein-hosted mineralization in the Atsutla project is reminiscent of epithermal deposits which are often found near porphyry copper systems, and that the similar orientations of the veins in Atsutla West (a term for the combined Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Snook zones) and fracture sets in the Swan zone area suggest that the mineralization may be of a similar age. "However," the report states, "given the ~26 km distance separating Atsutla West and the Swan zone, it is unlikely that the latter was the source of metals for the Atsutla West epithermal system, which suggests there may be further potential for porphyry- and epithermal-style mineralization between the two areas."

At the Willie Jack zone, which is located within older metasedimentary rocks on the margin of the Christmas Creek batholith, it was noted that the auriferous quartz veins may be part of the same epithermal system as the Highlands and Christmas Creek zones, however, numerous features suggest that the gold mineralization is more consistent with orogenic-type mineralization.

Recommendations for future work at Atsutla include:

  • Conduct a property-wide LiDAR survey to increase confidence in fault interpretation and identify prospective regional faults outside the known mineralized zones.
  • Complete a property-wide structural interpretation and map compilation of LiDAR and magnetic data in conjunction with existing mapping
  • Drill 1-2 steep holes just north of the Highlands zone to test for the presence of stacked veins and ascertain the true width of the mineralized zones, as well as test for continuity between zones at Atsutla West.
  • Complete an IP survey at the Swan zone and alteration-based logging of historical drill holes to assess the extent of the main alteration zone.
  • Follow-up drilling at the Swan zone based on results of the IP survey.
    • 2-3 drill holes to delineate the lateral extents of the phyllic and advanced argillic alteration zones to the north and west
    • 1-2 drill holes to define the extent of the alteration zoning in 3D and test the potential for the copper-rich portion of the porphyry system at depth.

Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.

Figure 1: Detailed geological map of the Swan mineralized zone.

43-101 technical report, additional thin section analysis pending

Terrane Geoscience has also completed a 43-101 compliant technical report at the Atsutla Gold project. This report is currently being signed and processed and the company will issue a news release upon its release.

As discussed above, twenty-six samples were sent to Vancouver Petrographics for thin section analysis. While this initial analysis has been completed, additional study by Terrane to put them into the context of the structural study is pending. It is anticipated this will add to the understanding of the alteration and nature of mineralization.

About the Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker's 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers 40,057 hectares of ground with very limited historic exploration. The project represents a district-scale discovery in an under-explored area of British Columbia.

To date, Trailbreaker has identified five gold zones at Atsutla: The Highlands, Christmas Creek, Snook, Willie Jack, and Swan zones, which span a distance of 28 kilometres. The highest grades occur at the Highlands zone, where grab samples have returned values up to 630 g/t (18.38 oz/ton) gold and 1,894 g/t (55.25 oz/ton) silver . High-grade, vein- and wallrock-hosted copper mineralization has also been discovered in the Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Willie Jack zones, with grab sample assays up to 1.7% copper . For more information and detailed maps, see the Atsutla Gold Project section on Trailbreaker's website.

Message from the President

"The Atsutla Gold project remains one of the few district-scale discoveries in the past decade. We now have deposit models and a stack of recommendations. The team is diligently planning the next steps. Stay tuned for the 43-101 report and other exciting developments for Trailbreaker Resources!"

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

References
Généreux, C.A., 2023. Report on 2022 Structural Mapping (Revised), Atsutla Gold Project, Northwest BC. For Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. Terrane Geoscience Inc. January 09, 2023. Unpublished.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eca459ee-dff4-4298-a0be-223fa5871968


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker ResourcesTBK:CATSXV:TBKBase Metals Investing
TBK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a permit to drill at their 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Phase 1 of the program will consist of diamond drilling up to 10 holes to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release ), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") today announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its previously announced (see news release March 1, 2023) non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $809,120.

The Company will now issue 4,216,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $505,920, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, following the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2022 program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec. Five of the six holes reported below were collared along the periphery of the historical Mount Copper open pit, including one low-angle directional drill hole (30-1003) oriented to crosscut the higher-grade mineralization located below the bottom of the existing open pit, and one hole (30-992) was collared on the eastern flank of Mount Copper (see map).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada                                                             

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada                                                             

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has opened the field camp and commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake Project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas totaling 253.8 km 2 .

"We have started another 20,000-meter drilling campaign in 2023 after successfully completing 18,144 meters in 2022 on the Ferguson Lake Project," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President and CEO. "We will continue to focus on the drill testing of high-grade base metal and PGM targets along the 15-km-long main mineralized horizon, to expand and up-grade the mineral resources. Moreover, we will examine the lithium potential of the extensively outcropped pegmatites identified over the Ferguson Lake property."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Global Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Global Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Global Generative Exploration Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ").  The purpose of the Generative Alliance, which will be solely funded by JOGMEC, is to carry out worldwide mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality properties which are prospective for the same style of awaruite nickel mineralization as contained at the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) (FSE:FIRA) (OTCQB®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has issued 2,399,999 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a March 21, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $360,000

Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.21 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $1,750 and issued 324,333 finder's warrants and 156,333 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023 and March 30, 2023, the Company has closed a first tranche of the Placement. On March 31, 2023 the Company issued 7,974,344 Units for gross proceeds of $1,435,381.90. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Commences Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Commences Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that diamond drill testing of the Buenavista target commenced on March 31, 2023. As previously advised, a ~2,100m diamond drill program of 3 deep holes designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at the Buenavista target and the Block 4 project more broadly is expected to be completed within 2 months, with assay results available during June

The first drill hole is centred on the dacite porphyry and phreatomagmatic breccia complex with quartz-veinlet stockworking at Buenavista, and is initially targeted to a depth of about 750m. The drill hole diameter will be HQ, with the option of reducing to NQ at depth, depending on drilling conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Precious Metals Investing

Interra Copper Closes Business Combination with Alto Verde Copper

Gold Investing

Shareholder Webinar 4.15pm AEST Wednesday 5 April 2023

×