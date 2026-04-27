Trailbreaker Resources Appoints Charlie Greig As Technical Advisor

(TheNewswire)
April 27, 2026 - TheNewswire Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charlie Greig, MSc, P. Geo, as a Technical Advisor to the Company.
Mr. Greig is a British Columbia (BC)-based professional geologist with an extensive career and successful track record in mineral exploration. He has been involved in numerous projects ranging from grassroots-stage to production-stage development.
Charlie's involvement in projects put into production include: La India in Mexico (Grayd–Agnico Eagle), Wolverine in Yukon (Atna-Westmin, Yukon Zinc), Alamo Dorado in Mexico (Corner Bay-Pan American Silver), Brucejack Lake (Pretium), and Bisha in Eritrea (Nevsun). His involvement in advanced-stage projects includes: Ike (Amarc Resources), Red Mountain (Lac Minerals, Seabridge, Ascot Resources), Casino (Western Copper and Gold), and Silbak Premier-Big Missouri (Westmin, Ascot Resources).
Mr. Greig served as Vice President of Exploration for GT Gold Corp. and was instrumental in leading the team to discover the Saddle North copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry deposit and the high-grade gold-silver mineralized zone at Saddle South. GT Gold was acquired by Newmont Corporation in 2021 for C$456 million.
Most recently, Charlie has been the lead technical advisor for American Eagle Gold's NAK project, a Cu-Au porphyry project near Smithers, BC, in partnership with Teck Resources and South32 Ltd. He has also acted as a technical advisor for Kingfisher Metals, Happy Creek Minerals, and Hercules Metals. He is currently Executive Chairman at Evergold Corp. and CEO of Metal Energy Corp.
Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Charlie to the Trailbreaker team. His experience working in BC Cu-Au porphyry deposits will be instrumental in guiding exploration at our Coho, Atsutla, and Liberty projects."
As compensation for his role as Technical Advisor, Trailbreaker has issued Charlie Greig 100,000 stock options with a strike price of C$0.40 per share for a period of five years (see April 16, 2026 news release).
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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