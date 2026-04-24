Trailbreaker Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

Trailbreaker Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.
        

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

April 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company) announces that it is adopting semi-annual financial reporting in place of quarterly reporting, effective for the three-month interim period ending (Q1 2026 period end date).

 

The British Columbia Securities Commission recently issued Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or Canadian Securities Exchange to file financial reports twice a year rather than four times. Trailbreaker meets the conditions of the Order and will begin relying on it starting with its Q1 2026 interim period.

 

As a result, the Company will not be filing an interim financial report or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, nor for its nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. Trailbreaker will continue to file audited annual financial statements and semi-annual interim reports as required.

 

"For a company at our stage, preparing quarterly financial reports is a significant administrative burden relative to the information value they provide to our shareholders," said Daithi Mac Gearailt, President and CEO of Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. "Shifting to semi-annual reporting lets us direct more of our resources toward exploration and creating value in the ground, while still meeting our disclosure obligations to investors."

 

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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