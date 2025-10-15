The Conversation (0)
October 15, 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt
16 April
Jindalee Lithium
Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
08 September
JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US ExchangeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 September
Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Official QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 September
Trading Halt
30 July
Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
14 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 October
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the closing of its... Keep Reading...
09 October
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million
October 9, 2025 THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release... Keep Reading...
