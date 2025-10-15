Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

jindalee lithiumjll:auasx:jllbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US ExchangeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Official QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the closing of its... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million

October 9, 2025 THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Achieves Breakthrough in US Antimony Concentrate Tests

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

JZR Gold: Near-term Cash Flow with Significant Upside for Gold Exploration in Brazil

Related News

Locksley Achieves Breakthrough in US Antimony Concentrate Tests

Aluminum Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank

Gold Investing

JZR Gold: Near-term Cash Flow with Significant Upside for Gold Exploration in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Rice University DES Processing Technology Update

critical metals investing

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Gold Investing

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production